Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Why Raiders did Derek Carr dirty with benching
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has been a major disappointment, but this team just continues to find new ways to upset their fans. Just when you thought the suffering was coming to a close, salt was rubbed in sore wounds on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the Raiders would be benching their starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.
Huge Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa updates for Week 17 vs. Raiders
Heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers have gotten two key playmakers back on the practice field. Both Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel were back at practice on Thursday. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who has been the driving force of the...
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cooper Manning reveals why son Arch chose Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia
Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns earlier this year, and Cooper Manning joined the Half-Forgotten History podcast with Trey Wingo this week to expand on his son’s decision. With various schools vying for the young quarterbacks talents, including Alabama and Georgia, it was Texas that caught...
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Watson injury status for Week 17 will worry Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers still have an outside shot to salvage their season with a playoff berth. It remains to be seen if they’ll have standout wide receiver Christian Watson available to keep their hopes alive in Week 17. Watson is reportedly a true game-time decision and is coming off minimal practice […] The post Christian Watson injury status for Week 17 will worry Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets’ surprising Zach Wilson trade plans in offseason, revealed
The second season of the Zach Wilson show for the New York Jets has gone horribly off-script in the worst way possible. Despite finding more team success this year, the former BYU QB continued his struggles from last year. He was benched not once, but twice this year, despite not having any major injuries. Surely, that means that the Jets will trade Zach Wilson, right? Well, not so fast, says the sources of Ian Rapoport.
Jalen Hurts gets major Week 18 injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but they still have some issues to deal with QB Jalen Hurts. The star QB was balling out for the birds this year, before suffering a shoulder injury in late December. Some fans wondered if Hurts would force himself to play the final games […] The post Jalen Hurts gets major Week 18 injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 17 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football HC Dabo Swinney’s blunt response to critics after Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program were defeated handily by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl by a score of 31-14 on Friday night. The Orange Bowl result was a major step forward for the Volunteers, as well as a big step back for the Tigers. In...
RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch
The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Anderson Jr.’s emotional walk off the field will make Alabama fans teary-eyed
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State likely marked the end of an era for multiple players in the program, including Will Anderson Jr. The junior linebacker is expected to soon declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be selected in the first round. Anderson could have […] The post Will Anderson Jr.’s emotional walk off the field will make Alabama fans teary-eyed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC
Oregon football managed to finish their season on a high note Wednesday evening as they came back to beat UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego by a score of 28-27. Quarterback Bo Nix, who connected with Chase Cota for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, spoke out on […] The post Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry get final injury updates for Week 17 vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots are in a must-win situation against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, and they’re getting some good news on the injury front ahead of this clash. Two of the Patriots’ key offensive players, Rhamondre Stevenson and Hunter Henry, are both expected to play despite being questionable, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting the same.
Saints get huge Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave injury updates for Week 17
The New Orleans Saints are holding on to their slim playoff hopes in Week 17. Barring a miracle, the team is on the cusp of being eliminated. The first step to somehow squeezing into the postseason is by winning their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They at least got some reinforcements for this treacherous endeavor: […] The post Saints get huge Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave injury updates for Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Bryce Young must be No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft after monster Sugar Bowl
It wasn’t the National Championship Game, but Bryce Young closed out his Alabama career in style in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. The star quarterback was simply electric, completing 15-of-21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns, including some dazzling throws. In an era where star players often opt out of bowl games, Young decided to go out there one more time with his teammates, and it paid off.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Bengals prediction, pick, and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ohio to battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential playoff preview at Paycor Stadium. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to examine our NFL odds series with a Bills-Bengals prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Bills defeated the Chicago Bears 35-13 at...
