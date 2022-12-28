ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Shares Snowy Stroll With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa After ‘Glass Onion’ Debut: Photo

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l7ym_0jww876H00
Image Credit: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson is enjoying the winter weather with her fiancé and father to her youngest child, Danny Fujikawa! The 43-year-old actress is currently enjoying an Aspen getaway with her man and shared a glimpse of their time via a slideshow she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In the second photo of the below post, Kate and Danny, 36, were all bundled up in winter gear and sunglasses as they strolled through the great outdoors, which was covered in a blanket of snow.

The first photo showed Kate smiling as she leaned against a buffet in the kitchen of her vacay home with a mug in her hand. She wore a blue sweater, a printed floor-length skirt, and brown snow boots with red laces. Her signature blonde locks cascaded down her chest and nearly reached her belly button. She kept warm with the same fur hat she donned in the first photo. “G’mornin,” she captioned the post, alongside two snowflake emojis and a coffee emoji.

Kate’s winter trip follows a busy month for her. In November, the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, debuted and became Netflix’s sixth-largest film debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Furthermore, it hit big in theaters, earning between $12.7 million and $13 million in its five-day limited release in just 700 North American movie theaters, per the outlet.

At the beginning of December, she got down and dirty in an episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU with the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott. In the episode, she gifted Danny’s mother, Melissa Linehan, a backyard makeover. During one of her several press stops, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she’s working on her debut album. “I’ve been making a record for like a year,” she hesitantly revealed.

And of course, the Something Borrowed star celebrated the Christmas season with Danny and her three kids. Kate shares her first child, son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and her son, Bingham, 11, with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy. Kate gave birth to her first daughter and first child with Danny, Rani, in 2018. She posted several sweet snapshots of her kids celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25, with the top photo showing Ryder with his arms wrapped around his two young siblings as they cuddled in matching pajamas. “Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!” she captioned the post. “Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours.”

Earlier in the month, the Golden Globe winner admitted that she isn’t sure if she’s done having kids. “I’ve“I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” she told Byrdie magazine for its “After Dark” issue. “I’ve got my four-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have the answer yet.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!" the actress captioned a photo gallery from her family holiday celebrations Kate Hudson is enjoying her Christmas with the ones she loves most. On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared photos from her holiday celebrations with family, including her three kids posing together. Hudson, 43, shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress and Fabletics co-founder's Instagram post also included older brother Oliver...
The Independent

Kate Hudson compares kissing Matthew McConaughey to ‘gentler’ Billy Crudup

Kate Hudson has once again addressed kissing her former co-stars, Matthew McConaughey and Billy Crudup.The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has appeared in a handful of romcoms throughout her career, most notably How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days (2003) and Fool’s Gold (2008) opposite McConaughey and Almost Famous (2000) opposite Crudup. Hudson has famously spoken numerous times about her on-screen kisses. Just last month, she explained why kissing McConaughey was “not that fun to shoot”. And even earlier, in 2020, she admitted that Crudup was a “good” kisser on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast in...
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
People

Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Shares Photos of Her Family Dressed as Characters from Hulu's The Great

Last week, the McGraw family dressed as characters from The Godfather for their "theme night" dinner Tim McGraw and his family take their theme nights very seriously. The country star's daughter Gracie, 25, shared a series of photos and clips from her family's Friday "theme dinner" in which the group — including McGraw, his wife Faith Hill and their other two daughters, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 — dressed as characters from the Hulu series The Great.  "If you haven't watched it yet (@thegreathulu), you absolutely MUST as it is one of the...
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Distractify

Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details

Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
OK! Magazine

'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos

While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
ASPEN, CO
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
People

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy, 7 Months, Smiling in Her Rainbow Pajamas

Andy Cohen is dad to Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 7 months Lucy Eve is one happy little girl! Andy Cohen shared an adorable new photo of his 7-month-old daughter on his Instagram Story Thursday, showing the infant smiling while getting help standing up on the couch. In the cute snap, little Lucy wears a pair of white pajamas printed with different colored rainbows and has a small yellow clip in her hair. She looks directly at the camera with her big blue eyes as someone holds her up...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
279K+
Followers
25K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy