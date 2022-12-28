ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Google reveals Panama City's top searches in 2022

By WMBB-TV Staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents were interested in bowling, country music and sunfish this year.

Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across the globe and trending searches on pop culture, sports, music, news, and more.

But this year, Google also launched a local hub, showcasing the shared interests of communities across the United States.

Generally, “near me” searches spiked this year compared to 2021, perhaps because more people were looking to get out of their homes due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Panama City’s top-trending “near me” search was “bowling alley near me”– the only place in the U.S. to have that as its top search.

Panama City searched for “coffee near me” more than anywhere else in the U.S.

Interestingly, Panama City was the only place in the country to have “sunfish” as its top trending animal. Ocean Sunfish are one of the largest bony fish in the world and are native to tropical and temperate waters around the world.

The Panama City area’s top searched recipe was “cucumber salad” with the only other place sharing that trend being Mankato, MN.

The top music genre searched for in Panama City was country, according to Google Trends.

Here are the Panama City area’s top “near me” searches for 2022:

  1. bowling alley near me
  2. cheapest gas near me
  3. gas prices near me
  4. jamaican food near me
  5. boat ramps near me
  6. juicy seafood near me
  7. barbershop near me
  8. go kart racing near me
  9. bubble tea near me
  10. restore near me

You can learn more about nationwide Google Search trends and explore the local hub here .

