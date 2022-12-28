Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Warren
Warren might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Warren.
Detroit ‘Castle’ For Sale is Part Medieval Times, Part Haunted House
I genuinely don't know what to think about this home in Detroit. It's HUGE, yes, and obviously, the areas that the realtors want to focus on are kind of cleaned up, and REALLY featured heavily. But the rest of this home is VERY strange, and a hodgepodge of modern, ancient, and every era in between.
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
Detroit’s famous Hair Wars to be featured in ‘BMF’ second season
The hit TV series has been praised for its many nods to Detroit culture
mynspr.org
Rooted in Motown, Detroit style skating rolls on into the next generation
Angie McClendon has been roller skating since she was 5 years old. Now 61, she's a veteran of the Detroit skating community. McClendon is a Detroit style skater – every move is rhythmic, following and matching a beat. "Everything is in sync because it's from the Motown era," McClendon explains.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
The Oakland Press
Native son honored in Pontiac
Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
gotodestinations.com
PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)
Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
Morning Sun
Trans-Siberian Orchestra blasts Little Caesars Arena with annual dose of rocking holiday spirit
Trans-Siberian Orchestra was already three songs into its first of two concerts Thursday, Dec. 29, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena when dapper narrator Brian Hicks appeared on stage, his baritone intoning “Welcome friends. Please stay awhile…”. As if the matinee crowd had any other kind of plans.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try
Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable
Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Café brings Yemeni coffee and culture to Garden City
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear the story of Fares Abdulmalek, who was able to bring his love of the coffee traditions from his native Yemen to Metro Detroit during the pandemic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
Take a peek inside a Detroit eyesore reborn: Michigan Central Station gets new life [VIDEO]
As one of Detroit’s most notable eyesores transitions into one of the city’s jewels, it’s time to get a peek at the progress in the final stretch of a massive restoration project.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
