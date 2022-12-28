ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Native son honored in Pontiac

Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
PONTIAC, MI
gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try

Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Café brings Yemeni coffee and culture to Garden City

This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear the story of Fares Abdulmalek, who was able to bring his love of the coffee traditions from his native Yemen to Metro Detroit during the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI

