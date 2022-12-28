Read full article on original website
Related
Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Has Died at 82
Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Has Died at 82 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of...
Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr Officially Announces Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially no longer a free agent. The 37-year-old Portuguese football icon has been unveiled as the latest Al-Nassr player, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Friday. Reports just hours before the official announcement said Al-Nassr wouldn't confirm the move until after Saturday's Saudi Pro League game against...
What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?
It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.
Pele's Funeral and Burial to Take Place in Hometown Santos
The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
North Korea Ends Year With Ballistic Missile Launches Over Sea of Japan
North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea conducted a rocket launch related to its push to build a space-based surveillance to better monitor the North. Tensions between the rival Koreas rose this week...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0