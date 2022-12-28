ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Thousands roam Toledo museum for winter art celebration

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YriZ_0jww7J0300

Jordyn Mossing waved goodbye to the statue without expecting a response.

“I am going to miss her, but I will be back,” the 9-year-old Evergreen Elementary School third grader said as she and her 6-year-old sister Nova stepped away from the Washerwoman — a large bronze figure modeled under Pierre-August Renoir’s direction by the sculptor Richard Guino.

The sisters were among an estimated 5,000 people who visited the Toledo Museum of Art on Wednesday as the museum kicked off its return to full indoor programming with its Great Art Escape, a family art experience meant to celebrate winter.

The girls said the Washerwoman sculpture had struck them as very lifelike — the way she kneels down to wash a piece of fabric in the water, with a dreamy facial expression.

“And I just love her hair,” Jordyn said.

As dozens of people — mostly children — wandered through the museum’s main gallery in the early afternoon, many more filled up a few rooms in the museum’s family center to share hands-on experiences.

Some of them sculpted clay figurines and others cut animal, flower, and dragon patterns from pieces of paper.

“I am excited to do this,” A’alihah Haynes, Hawkins Elementary School fifth grader, said as she made snowmen figurines. She planned to put them around a Christmas tree at home.

The 11-year-old said she enjoyed all the museum sculptures and wanted to try her hand at sculpting something simple.

It went so well that she said she was considering taking up sculpture as a hobby.

Meanwhile, people were filling up the museum's Glass Pavilion across the street, where a glass-blowing demonstration was about to begin. As they waited, some families enjoyed a snack and hot beverages as their children were engrossed in papercutting.

Julius Lay, a 3-year-old from Toledo’s Old West End neighborhood, smiled as he nibbled at a chocolate chip cookie and took sips of hot chocolate while cutting a frog from a green piece of paper.

“He just loves that hot chocolate, and he is looking forward to the glass-blowing demonstration [that] we told him is coming,” his father Jason Lay said as the boy’s mother, Jackie Lay, looked on.

Mr. Lay said the family lives just a couple of blocks from the museum and walks there every weekend.

“We are bringing back the people who already know the museum and opening it up with our programming to those who don’t know it yet,” said Jessica White, the museum’s programs and community engagement manager.

The mostly free event continues through Friday featuring tours, musical performances, hands-on art experience, glass-blowing demonstrations, and movie showings. Information is at toledomuseum.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Winter storm brings cold, wind

While the snow didn’t pile up like it did in some other areas of the country, a strong storm gave area residents a harsh taste of winter just in time for Christmas. One or two inches of snow fell on the Thursday into Friday, but it was the wind and cold that made the most impact.
WAUSEON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy