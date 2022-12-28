Thousands roam Toledo museum for winter art celebration

Jordyn Mossing waved goodbye to the statue without expecting a response.

“I am going to miss her, but I will be back,” the 9-year-old Evergreen Elementary School third grader said as she and her 6-year-old sister Nova stepped away from the Washerwoman — a large bronze figure modeled under Pierre-August Renoir’s direction by the sculptor Richard Guino.

The sisters were among an estimated 5,000 people who visited the Toledo Museum of Art on Wednesday as the museum kicked off its return to full indoor programming with its Great Art Escape, a family art experience meant to celebrate winter.

The girls said the Washerwoman sculpture had struck them as very lifelike — the way she kneels down to wash a piece of fabric in the water, with a dreamy facial expression.

“And I just love her hair,” Jordyn said.

As dozens of people — mostly children — wandered through the museum’s main gallery in the early afternoon, many more filled up a few rooms in the museum’s family center to share hands-on experiences.

Some of them sculpted clay figurines and others cut animal, flower, and dragon patterns from pieces of paper.

“I am excited to do this,” A’alihah Haynes, Hawkins Elementary School fifth grader, said as she made snowmen figurines. She planned to put them around a Christmas tree at home.

The 11-year-old said she enjoyed all the museum sculptures and wanted to try her hand at sculpting something simple.

It went so well that she said she was considering taking up sculpture as a hobby.

Meanwhile, people were filling up the museum's Glass Pavilion across the street, where a glass-blowing demonstration was about to begin. As they waited, some families enjoyed a snack and hot beverages as their children were engrossed in papercutting.

Julius Lay, a 3-year-old from Toledo’s Old West End neighborhood, smiled as he nibbled at a chocolate chip cookie and took sips of hot chocolate while cutting a frog from a green piece of paper.

“He just loves that hot chocolate, and he is looking forward to the glass-blowing demonstration [that] we told him is coming,” his father Jason Lay said as the boy’s mother, Jackie Lay, looked on.

Mr. Lay said the family lives just a couple of blocks from the museum and walks there every weekend.

“We are bringing back the people who already know the museum and opening it up with our programming to those who don’t know it yet,” said Jessica White, the museum’s programs and community engagement manager.

The mostly free event continues through Friday featuring tours, musical performances, hands-on art experience, glass-blowing demonstrations, and movie showings. Information is at toledomuseum.org .