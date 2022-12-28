Pennsylvania certifies midterm results after monthlong delay



T he Pennsylvania Department of State has completely certified the results of the midterm elections after recount petitions in 27 counties forced a monthlong delay.

A department spokeswoman said Tuesday that acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman certified the results late last week — less than two weeks before members of Congress and state legislators would be sworn in.

"Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Dec. 22, 2022," the spokeswoman told Fox News.

The certification comes more than a month after the midterm elections and secured the election of John Fetterman (D) to the United States Senate and Josh Shapiro (D) as the new governor . Recount petitions from 27 of the state's 67 counties, which covered 172 voting precincts, caused the delay after some county election boards waited until litigation was resolved to finalize their results.

Most of the petitions were over concerns about the reliability of the voting machines and were largely filed by conservative voters. Although most of the petitions were tossed out, county judges authorized recounts in at least 19 precincts, according to the Associated Press . However, the recounts did not make a significant difference.

The final election results were sent to Washington, D.C., last week and arrived on Thursday, but election officials had hoped the results would arrive in mid-December, according to the outlet.

Fetterman will be sworn into the Senate on Jan. 3, 2023, and Shapiro's ceremony will be on Jan. 17.