Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Kevin Warren Would Make Perfect Sense to Be Bears' Next President
Warren would make perfect sense to be Bears' next president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team's next president and CEO, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report that the Bears had interviewed Warren and consider him a "strong candidate."
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Bears Should Eye Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Currently, the Bears have the second pick in the upcoming draft and a lot of organizational-defining decisions to make. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of...
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Texans vs. Jags: Part of Coach Lovie Smith Plan to ‘Eventually Take Over’ AFC South
HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning...
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
Cohen never got to play alongside Fields with the Bears due to injuries, but he's a big fan of the dynamic quarterback.
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
The Hidden Benefits of Bears Starting Three Rookie Cornerbacks
The hidden benefits of Bears starting three rookie CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will definitely miss both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor over the last two weeks of the season. Losing two of three starting cornerbacks is never a good thing, and the team has made it clear they wish each of those guys was healthy and able to play. However, the Bears also see a silver lining to their typically unenviable position. The unfortunate injuries have given an opportunity for the Bears to field three rookie cornerbacks to finish the year, and given those rookies an opportunity to prove themselves on gameday.
Brock Purdy's Game-Worn 49ers Home Jersey in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of...
Five Potential Landing Spots for Raiders' QB Derek Carr in 2023
Five potential landing spots for Raiders’ QB Derek Carr in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Did the Raiders just drive Derek Carr out of Las Vegas?. That could very well be the case. Following the 31-year-old’s benching ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers,...
What Time Are the College Football Games on New Year's Eve?
What time are the college football games on New Year's Eve? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This weekend, many people are getting ready to see the ball drop and bring in the New Year, but many eager college football fans are ready to partake in the ultimate college football event.
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
Noteworthy Name Reportedly Emerges As Frontrunner For Chicago Bears President
As the Chicago Bears wind down a season to forget, the team is looking toward the future. That includes improving performance on the field and adding stability in the boardroom. The Bears have sought a new President and CEO after Ted Phillips announced in September he'd resign from his post. ...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0