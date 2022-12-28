ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State



KARK

Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2

FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry NYE & New Year’s Day

OVERNIGHT: Clouds will eventually diminish overnight with temperatures in the 50s this evening and 40s after midnight. Other than some fog/mist, rain is not expected. SATURDAY: New Year’s Eve will be nice with temperatures in the low 60s (the average high is 50°F). Sunshine in the afternoon with some clouds by Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at midnight.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
ARKANSAS STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

14 Ark. counties under boil orders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) – Following a week of frozen temperatures and pipe issue state-wide, the Arkansas Department of Health has declared boil orders for 15 Arkansas counties due to poor pressure or quality issues. According to content partner KATV in Little Rock, boil orders had been declared in...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP

ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest

LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report 12-28-22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas waterfowl hunters endured a deep freeze leading into last weekend, and now temperatures will take an upward trend as the state’s 60-day season has reached its midpoint. There are no more splits left in the season as it runs uninterrupted through Jan. 31.
ARKANSAS STATE

