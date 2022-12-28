Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm End to 2022, Start to 2023; Severe TStorms Monday
A ridge of high pressure will bring very pleasant weather to the Mid South for New Year’s weekend. Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. A powerful storm system and strong cold front...
KARK
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2
FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry NYE & New Year’s Day
OVERNIGHT: Clouds will eventually diminish overnight with temperatures in the 50s this evening and 40s after midnight. Other than some fog/mist, rain is not expected. SATURDAY: New Year’s Eve will be nice with temperatures in the low 60s (the average high is 50°F). Sunshine in the afternoon with some clouds by Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at midnight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Light rain is possible today, heavy rain is likely tonight
It’s a very mild morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this morning. It will be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching 70° this afternoon. Light rain showers are possible this morning. This afternoon, a thunderstorm or two (not severe) are possible. Heavy rain is likely tonight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer Temperatures, Big Rains on the Way
The first of two large Pacific storm systems will bring areas of rain Thursday and widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs both days in the 60s with lows in the 50s. High pressure will bring fair and...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
KATV
KATV meteorologists rank the top 7 Arkansas weather events of 2022
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 2022 in Arkansas was another year filled with extreme weather. The state saw an above average year for both tornadoes and snowfall. From snow and ice to tornadoes and heat, 2022 will have its place in the Arkansas weather history books. Arkansas had 39 tornadoes...
Kait 8
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) – Following a week of frozen temperatures and pipe issue state-wide, the Arkansas Department of Health has declared boil orders for 15 Arkansas counties due to poor pressure or quality issues. According to content partner KATV in Little Rock, boil orders had been declared in...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
fox16.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report 12-28-22
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas waterfowl hunters endured a deep freeze leading into last weekend, and now temperatures will take an upward trend as the state’s 60-day season has reached its midpoint. There are no more splits left in the season as it runs uninterrupted through Jan. 31.
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
Arkansas flu impact ‘High’ with 15 additional deaths
The impact of the flu in Arkansas has led to 15 additional deaths.
