Shepard cuts Hurtado lead by 6 votes; no change in Kern County after its recount

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KGET 17
17 News @ Noon 12/29/2022
A Kern County judge on Thursday gave a tentative ruling finding the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged...
Kern County lost people of influence and character in 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every year at this time, we reflect on the year about to pass into history and the new year about to begin. Part of that exercise is remembering, at least one more time as a community, a few of the people we lost. Some are especially noteworthy. It might have been […]
Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
Feedback: Should taxpayers have to pay $1.9 million for Cathy Miller’s legal fees?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has given a tentative ruling that the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Charles S. LiMandri, one of several attorneys who represented Miller after she was sued […]
Dozens arrested at street takeover event in Southwest Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 69 people were arrested and 37 vehicles were impounded at a sideshow Saturday.
Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded and taken to […]
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 29, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Daniel Wilson, 36. Wilson has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful sex with a minor. He is also on parole for first-degree burglary. Wilson resides...
Bakersfield Californian
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
thesungazette.com
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Homicide investigation in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation after reports of a possible shooting in east Bakersfield, Friday. Deputies said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the 900 block of Pesante Road on December 30, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. Medical...
Final look at gas prices this year
A final look at gas prices during 2022. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average is looking to end the year at around $3.18 a gallon.
Garry Davis, longtime sergeant in sheriff’s homicide division, dies at 76
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its best. Garry Davis, who was a sergeant in the homicide division, as well as in search-and-rescue, died Dec. 20 at the age of 76 after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, his family said. Davis grew up in […]
kernvalleysun.com
66-year-old Lake Isabella man dies in wreck on SR-178
On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
Death notices for Dec. 29
Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
