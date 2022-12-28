ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Shepard cuts Hurtado lead by 6 votes; no change in Kern County after its recount

By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

17 News @ Noon 12/29/2022

A Kern County judge on Thursday gave a tentative ruling finding the state should pay attorney’s fees for Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller, but a final decision won’t be made until the matter is argued in late February. Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County lost people of influence and character in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every year at this time, we reflect on the year about to pass into history and the new year about to begin. Part of that exercise is remembering, at least one more time as a community, a few of the people we lost. Some are especially noteworthy. It might have been […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded and taken to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bakersfield man dies in auto accident

The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 29, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Daniel Wilson, 36. Wilson has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful sex with a minor. He is also on parole for first-degree burglary. Wilson resides...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Homicide investigation in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation after reports of a possible shooting in east Bakersfield, Friday. Deputies said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the 900 block of Pesante Road on December 30, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. Medical...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

66-year-old Lake Isabella man dies in wreck on SR-178

On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29

Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy