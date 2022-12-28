ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTG attacks Tulsi Gabbard for ripping into incoming GOP representative over falsehoods

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

R ep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard after the ex-Democrat ripped into an incoming GOP congressman for fabricating information about himself on the campaign trail.

Gabbard is going viral for an interview with Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) in which she challenged Santos's honor and integrity.

"The thing is, congressman-elect, integrity means, yes, carrying yourself with honor," Gabbard said to Santos as she covered for Tucker Carlson on Tucker Carlson Tonight .

"But it means telling the truth, being a person of integrity, and if I were one of those in New York's 3rd District right now, now that the election is over — and finding out all of these lies that you've told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment — these are blatant lies. My question is, do you have no shame? Do you have no shame?"


Greene was not pleased with Gabbard's treatment of Santos and went after the former Hawaii lawmaker on Twitter.

"Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign," Greene tweeted.


"Tulsi says that George's actions on the House floor are what is most important, but George has not even had the chance to take action for his district on the House floor because he isn't even sworn in yet."


Greene then tweeted about Gabbard's own time in Congress.

"I don’t think a former Democrat who’s actions on the House floor as recent as 2020 that gave her an A from Planned Parenthood, an F from the NRA, and ... introduced a climate agenda signature piece of legislation called the OFF Act — designed to end all fossil fuels (the same as AOC’s Green New Deal) should lecture a newly elected Republican member of congress on how he should vote to represent his Republican district," the Georgia representative tweeted.

kim
2d ago

I’m sure Gabbard is quaking in her boots with Marge Shebiscuit running loose in the pasture.😂

In your face
2d ago

Why is the media continuing to quote almost every inane thing that this grotesque woman says?? 🤔🤔

Roger Cruser
1d ago

I don’t think MTG stands a chance against Tulsi. Although I don’t agree with everything Tulsi says, she does it with class that MTG never found.

