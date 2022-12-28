CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting New Year’s Weekend with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 20s across Eastern Iowa. Snow showers are popping up on the radar to our south and west and we’ll see a mix of rain and snow late this morning and into the afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Despite the gloomy day, temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s across our region. The showers are expected to end by this evening with lows cooling into the 30s overnight.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO