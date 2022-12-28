NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive has died. The inmate, whose name has not yet been released, appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO