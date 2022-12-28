Read full article on original website
live5news.com
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon. Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m. The vehicle fled, leading deputies on […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks
A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
abcnews4.com
Women charged after shoplift attempt with minor at Mount Pleasant Target: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of women are facing charges after attempting to walk out of Target with shopping bags filled with items not yet paid for in the company of a juvenile on Thursday, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lamiyah...
live5news.com
Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
No threat from ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island, but Georgetown County sheriff says to stay aware of surroundings
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner on Pawleys Island. According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
live5news.com
Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown. Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said. The victim was...
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. jail inmate dies after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive has died. The inmate, whose name has not yet been released, appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot by Conway officer, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old suspect has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Thursday night by a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting […]
live5news.com
Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery. Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during...
WMBF
Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday. Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.
