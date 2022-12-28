ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

New Year’s Forecast: Wet end to 2022; mild start to 2023

ACTIVE WEATHER TO END THE YEAR: Heading into the final weekend of the 2022, the weather across Delmarva will be tame compared to the flooding, wind and frigid temperatures that led into Christmas Weekend. However, wet weather is expected at times for most of the afternoon and evening on New Year’s Eve. The good news? Travel conditions will be improving for New Year’s Eve festivities. Showers will move out before the ball drop and dry weather is expected into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland

With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing

The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix

Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Gorecki-Hubric wedding annnounced

Allison Louise Gorecki and William Carl Hubric II were united in marriage June 25, 2022, at Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Pastor Josh Bell, a longtime family friend, officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Ally is the daughter of John and Susie Gorecki of Milton. Will is the son...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Brighter Future Available for Select DE schools

Delaware - The state's nineteen public school districts can now apply for a grant to add solar energy systems to one or more schools in their district. The new program from Energize Delaware offers at least $500,000 per public school district. The program allows each Delaware Public School District to...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy