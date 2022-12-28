Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
New Year’s Forecast: Wet end to 2022; mild start to 2023
ACTIVE WEATHER TO END THE YEAR: Heading into the final weekend of the 2022, the weather across Delmarva will be tame compared to the flooding, wind and frigid temperatures that led into Christmas Weekend. However, wet weather is expected at times for most of the afternoon and evening on New Year’s Eve. The good news? Travel conditions will be improving for New Year’s Eve festivities. Showers will move out before the ball drop and dry weather is expected into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
delawarepublic.org
Plenty of options for the whole family on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Delaware
New Year’s Eve will provide many family friendly activities as Delaware rings in 2023. While restaurants and bars have their activities for adults, there will be some family-friendly options to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. There will also be a fireworks show at Delaware Park, with families welcome...
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva
Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.
WMDT.com
Fatal Pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead
Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a pedestrian collision that happened off Coastal Highway and Postal Lane. We have received confirmation that there is one fatality. Currently police have closed down Route 1 Southbound as they conduct their investigation.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Delaware. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
State Troopers gear up for New Year's weekend enforcement
According to the MVA 173 people died on Maryland roadways in 2021 as result of impaired driving, leaving an additional 2,802 people injured.
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
WBOC
Rebecca T. Ruark Skipjack In Ruins After Car Crashes Into It
A shocking scene on Tilghman Island for the skipjack Rebecca T. Ruark and Captain Wade Murphy Jr. Tuesday night, crews removed a truck that ran off a pier onto a historic skipjack. It was the Rebecca T. Ruark.
WBOC
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage.
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Delaware’s state parks offer self-guided hikes to help residents step into the new year
Hikers in Delaware and around the country will step off 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day. State parks personnel have curated 17 self-guided hikes as a guide for those looking to start the new year on a healthy note. First Day Hikes is a...
Wbaltv.com
Doctor: Take precautions at New Year's celebrations to prevent spreading COVID-19
Health officials in Maryland fear another surge of COVID-19 cases amid looming new year's celebrations. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland has seen a steady increase in cases leading up to the holidays, but it may be another week or so...
Robbie Jester is next Del. chef to compete on Netflix
Delaware’s food fans have a new reason to subscribe to Netflix. Local chef Robbie Jester is one of 11 contestants on “Pressure Cooker,” a reality competition starting on Friday, Jan. 6. To celebrate his TV appearance, Jester and friends are throwing a premier party at Bellefonte Brewing Co.’s North Wilmington location starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited, but Jester isn’t allowed to comment until ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Gorecki-Hubric wedding annnounced
Allison Louise Gorecki and William Carl Hubric II were united in marriage June 25, 2022, at Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Pastor Josh Bell, a longtime family friend, officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Ally is the daughter of John and Susie Gorecki of Milton. Will is the son...
WBOC
Brighter Future Available for Select DE schools
Delaware - The state's nineteen public school districts can now apply for a grant to add solar energy systems to one or more schools in their district. The new program from Energize Delaware offers at least $500,000 per public school district. The program allows each Delaware Public School District to...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police advise people to drive sober on New Year's Eve and Day, 30% of fatal accidents involved alcohol in 2021
As of Wednesday, Delaware’s traffic fatalities stand at 167. This is up from 137 last year, and Delaware State Police are urging people to drive sober on New Year's Eve to prevent an end-of-year spike in deaths on the road. DSP spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto says 30% of...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
