2022 RECAP: BRENHAM MAYOR MILTON TATE
As we turn the corner into 2023, KWHI is talking with officials in Washington County to review the happenings of 2022 and take a glimpse at what is to come in the new year. We continue with Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, recapping events of significance during this past year and previewing the year ahead.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER RATE CHANGE FOR SPRING CLEANUP DAYS
A change to the rate paid for the annual spring cleanup event will lead a brief agenda for Washington County Commissioners to open 2023. The adjustment to be voted on by commissioners regards the rate that the county pays to Brannon Industrial Group to provide all labor during the county days of the event.
FIREWORKS SAFETY ENCOURAGED FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE
Local fire officials remind the public to celebrate the new year with care. While Washington County has received some rain recently, last week’s cold snap dried out grass and vegetation, something that people who are looking to set off fireworks should take note of. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams...
DEALER PAYMENTS OF SPECIAL/VEHICLE INVENTORY TAXES TO MOVE TO APPRAISAL DISTRICT TAX OFFICE
The new year will bring about a change in how dealers pay their special inventory and vehicle inventory taxes in Washington County. On December 13th, Washington County Commissioners approved collection of the Special Inventory Tax/Vehicle Inventory Tax (SIT/VIT) to be transferred from the tax office at the courthouse to the consolidated tax office on Niebuhr Street, beginning with the 2023 tax collection year.
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
KOLEDY POLSKIE TO BE CELEBRATED IN CHAPPELL HILL
Polish heritage will be celebrated this New Year’s Eve in Chappell Hill starting tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon with the 15th Annual “Koledy Polskie.”. The Christmastime tradition invites families to dress in Polish or nativity costumes to highlight the season and take part in the singing of Polish Christmas carols.
More Holiday Break Arrests
For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
Bryan man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in custody, now in hospital
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period is now in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound received prior to his arrest in the Benchley area Friday afternoon. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, was found in an area west...
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter. Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS HAPPENING IN THE AREA
With the arrival of 2023 comes many celebrations around the area to ring in the new year tomorrow (Saturday) night. The Brenham Elks Lodge will host a New Year’s Eve dance beginning at 8 p.m. The Risky Liver Band will provide entertainment, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. A complimentary breakfast will be served along with black eyed peas and cabbage. Entry is $25 per person or $40 per couple. The lodge is located at 400 East Germania Street.
Police officer, deputy recovering after being shot in the line of duty
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the person accused of shooting an officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy is now in custody. Investigators say Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, shot the officer Thursday night during an attempted traffic stop. As he tried to run away, police say he fired several shots at the officer and then stole his patrol car.
