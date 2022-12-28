Dolly Parton Shows Off Her Leg Strength With Towering Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Proving that age is just a number, Dolly Parton showed off her leg strength with towering heels during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

While chatting with the late-night talk show host earlier this month, Dolly Parton talked about the wild rumors about her that have made their rounds on the internet in the past.

When asked if she dresses like Santa Claus every year for Christmas, Dolly Parton declared, “I do. That’s true. Well, see, I’m very big on my family – all my little nieces and nephews and now my little grandnieces and nephews. And so, I go pick them up — after I got the money to do it — in a limousine, but it’s like our sleigh. So I go get them in my Santa suit and pick them up. They come to my house for a day and a night.”

Dolly Parton also stated that she has taken things to a whole new level when it comes to her Santa look. “I have an elevator in my house that I’ve had painted like a chimney down under, and so I come down the elevator in my Santa suit with my bag. So, I dress up and take them around. They spend the night with me. We do cookies and fun stuff.”

Dolly Parton Admits She Lost During Her Own Look-Alike Contest

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton shared that she actually ended up losing during her own look-alike contest. She said at the time, her friends talked her into participating. The event was held around Halloween.

“Yep, I thought it’d be fun,” Dolly Parton explained. “They give you free drinks, you don’t really win anything,” she confesses. “So, some friends of ours, we thought it would be funny. So, I overexaggerated and put the bigger beauty mark and the bigger hair, bigger everything.”

However, the judges weren’t necessarily convinced she rocked a Dolly Parton look. “I walked across the stage and got a little trickle of applause. So, I lost the contest, but we had a big time because of it. They didn’t even consider me.”

Along with discussing the look-alike contest, Dolly Parton revealed that she actually sleeps with makeup on. “Yeah, it is true. It’s true when I’m in L.A.,” she admitted. “Because they have so many earthquakes and I’m always scared to death that there’s gonna be one in the middle of the night. And I don’t want to be out on the street with stuff coming around and the TV cameras out there.”

Dolly Parton went on to add that she leaves her makeup on as well as keeps her wig close by. “I leave my wig on a nightstand or I’ll fix my hair a little bit to make sure I’m not gonna look too bad.”

The post Dolly Parton Shows Off Her Leg Strength With Towering Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ appeared first on Outsider .