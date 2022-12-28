ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

On LeBron James' birthday, what's the trade destination to present if the Lakers don't move to improve?

LeBron James is many things, but subtle isn't one of them. "I'm a winner, and I want to win," James said after his Los Angeles Lakers fell to 14-21 on Wednesday. "And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships." Right now, that isn't happening with the Lakers. Despite his offseason promise to be a "caretaker" of LeBron's legacy, Lakers president Rob Pelinka has not yet traded the team's two available first-round picks to surround James with talent. When a reporter asked James if the recent injury suffered by Anthony Davis would make the team less likely to do so, he told that reporter to ask Pelinka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday

Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light, and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report

Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Sunday

Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Beal has missed the last two games due to a sore left hamstring, but he'll be in the mix to return against Milwaukee. If he remains out, Corey Kispert will likely continue to garner a starting role for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction

Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday

Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but continued to be a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota right now. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation

Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Ex-NHL player explains how Jim Montgomery has transformed Bruins

The Boston Bruins are not a young team, and they don't have a roster full of guys who would dominate the Fastest Skater competition at NHL All-Star Weekend, and yet the Original Six club looks like a faster, more aggressive and more confident group compared to last season. What's the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto

Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Set for pregame workout

Watson (hip) will undergo a pregame workout to determine whether he'll be active Sunday versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Watson didn't play in the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to mix into drills until Friday. He was limited in that session, and the Packers subsequently made him questionable ahead of Week 17 action. Watson is facing a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so there won't be as many options for fantasy managers to turn to if the team ends up including him on its inactive list. If the rookie second-round pick is unable to play, Green Bay will rely on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its top two wide receivers, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice

The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports

Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury

Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy