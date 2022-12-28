Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
On LeBron James' birthday, what's the trade destination to present if the Lakers don't move to improve?
LeBron James is many things, but subtle isn't one of them. "I'm a winner, and I want to win," James said after his Los Angeles Lakers fell to 14-21 on Wednesday. "And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships." Right now, that isn't happening with the Lakers. Despite his offseason promise to be a "caretaker" of LeBron's legacy, Lakers president Rob Pelinka has not yet traded the team's two available first-round picks to surround James with talent. When a reporter asked James if the recent injury suffered by Anthony Davis would make the team less likely to do so, he told that reporter to ask Pelinka.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Making Slow Progress, But Progress Nonetheless
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023, Billy Donovan provided a small but positive update on Lonzo Ball.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light, and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
Cowboys only team to have achieved this statistical feat so far
There’s been a bunch of talk recently about the quality of the Cowboys’ skill players. Does Dallas have the necessary talent to make waves in the NFL playoffs? One recent mesh point was when Greg Cossell joined the Ross Tucker podcast to discuss, among other things, the Cowboys’ lack of skill position talent.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Past Connections Could Lead To Playoff Run
With all of the trade rumors flying around, it is important to remember some connections within the Wizards team.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Sunday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Beal has missed the last two games due to a sore left hamstring, but he'll be in the mix to return against Milwaukee. If he remains out, Corey Kispert will likely continue to garner a starting role for Washington.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but continued to be a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota right now. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
Gonzaga battles Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener
Some would say the hardest part of the season is over for the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who head into conference play after battling through arguably the toughest nonconference slate in program history. Though the Pepperdine Waves (7-7) don’t quite stack up to some of the other opponents the Zags...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation
Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
Report: Broncos to be ‘ultra aggressive’ in coaching search
The Denver Broncos’ ownership group will be “ultra aggressive” and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Aaliyah Edwards becomes first UConn player with 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game since Maya Moore
The shorthanded No. 8 UConn Huskies went home with a 72-47 win over the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday and Aaliyah Edwards had herself a career night in the process. The junior forward became the the first UConn player with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore in 2010.
NBC Sports
Ex-NHL player explains how Jim Montgomery has transformed Bruins
The Boston Bruins are not a young team, and they don't have a roster full of guys who would dominate the Fastest Skater competition at NHL All-Star Weekend, and yet the Original Six club looks like a faster, more aggressive and more confident group compared to last season. What's the...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Set for pregame workout
Watson (hip) will undergo a pregame workout to determine whether he'll be active Sunday versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Watson didn't play in the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to mix into drills until Friday. He was limited in that session, and the Packers subsequently made him questionable ahead of Week 17 action. Watson is facing a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so there won't be as many options for fantasy managers to turn to if the team ends up including him on its inactive list. If the rookie second-round pick is unable to play, Green Bay will rely on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its top two wide receivers, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
