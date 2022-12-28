ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mikel Jones Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxlfd_0jww5ql600

Syracuse starting linebacker Mikel Jones has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on a social media post. Jones has been a multi-year starter and leader of the Orange defense.

“First I want to thank God for everything he has helped me with during my college career and the previous stages I’ve been on that helped me get this far,” Jones said in the post. “I want to thank my Mom and my grandparents for the unconditional love and support they have given me through the many ups and downs throughout my career. I would not have made it this far without them.

“The relationships that I’ve made with my teammates, Coaches, fellow athletes and students will always mean the world to me for they have taught me lessons and helped me develop as a better young man during my time at Syracuse.

“Since the first time I put on a helmet at the age of four, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. My hard work and dedication towards the Dream of my 4 year old self has given me an opportunity to make this come true.

“The last four years of my life has given me some of the best moments of my life that I will forever cherish. Having said that, I will be foregoing my last year of eligibility and Declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Thank you Cuse Nation.”

Jones has been an All-ACC performer the last three years. He tested the draft waters last offseason, but elected to return for one more season. During his career at Syracuse, Jones accumulated 301 tackles, 104 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Falls to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

A shorthanded Syracuse squad fell 28-20 to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season. With the loss, the Orange falls to 7-6 and snaps its four game bowl winning streak.  The game started out OK defensively for Syracuse, forcing punts on Minnesota's first two possessions. The ...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Yannick Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery

On Friday, the Colts added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the injury report, with a throat issue. On Saturday, the Colts placed Ngakoue on injured reserve, ending his season. Via ESPN, Ngakoue will undergo throat surgery. He began to fell discomfort in his his throat in the days after Monday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VolunteerCountry

VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.  The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
NASHVILLE, TN
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Minnesota 28 Syracuse 20

Syracuse fell 28-20 to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl despite out-gaining the Golden Gophers 477 to 215. Here are five takeaways from the loss.  1. Game Changer Despite falling behind 14-0, Syracuse stormed back and had firm control of the game. All of the momentum was with the Orange. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC Sports

Trey Lance undergoes another surgery on ankle

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has had a second straight “successful surgery” on his ankle. Which sort of means the first one wasn’t. The team has announced that Lance, who broke his ankle in Week Two, has had a second surgery to “remove hardware” from the ankle.
WASHINGTON STATE
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy