Philadelphia, PA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Philly

Buses of migrants arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another group of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia Saturday morning.Multiple buses arrived at 30th Street Station.We received this statement from the City of Philadelphia:"We received one bus at midnight and two buses early this morning with a total of 154 asylum seekers onboard. Of that number, approximately 65 individuals registered at the City's Welcoming Center. Texas officials have still not coordinated with the City, despite a direct request from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management to do so. We do not know if other buses are planned at this time."  Multiple buses have arrived in the city this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Chaos at Airports: Southwest Canceling Many NJ Flights

Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, and 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday's Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday's drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
