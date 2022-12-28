ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories

Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January

At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston

As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients

Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
Tomball experiences ransomware attack; council authorizes city manager to spend money for recovery of city systems, data

During an emergency city council meeting Dec. 30, the Tomball City Council unanimously authorized City Manager David Esquival to spend the necessary funds for the recovery of city systems and data following a ransomware attack. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During an emergency City Council meeting Dec. 30, Tomball City Council unanimously...
Houston Humane Society releases bats to Waugh Drive bridge following winter freeze rescue effort

Mary Warwick, wildlife director with the Houston Humane Society, rehabilitates a Mexican free-tailed bat. (Courtesy Houston Humane Society) The Houston Humane Society announced Dec. 28 it had successfully released just under 700 Mexican free-tailed bats to a colony beneath a Waugh Drive bridge at Buffalo Bayou following a rescue effort to save the bats from frigid temperatures.
Bats Fly Again Under the Bridge Where Rescuers Found 1,500 of Them Freezing on the Ground

There are a lot of animals far easier to love and care for than bats, but that didn’t stop Houston Humane Society from rescuing nearly 1,600 of them from freezing to death. On Thursday a cold snap in Texas caused these tiny winged mammals to plummet from the sky onto the cold pavement where they would have likely all perished if not for the volunteers who collected them en masse for rehabilitation.
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
