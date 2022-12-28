ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Atwell enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Dempsey Surveying Company, expanding presence in Midwest

 3 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--

Atwell has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dempsey Surveying Company, a land surveying firm based in Cleveland, Ohio. This acquisition, the third transaction announced by Atwell this quarter, will expand the company’s presence in Ohio and surveying capabilities in the Midwest. The deal is expected to close by Dec. 31, 2022.

Dempsey Surveying Company’s services include topographic surveys, construction staking, boundary services, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood elevation certificates, surface model TINs, Global Positioning System (GPS) services, aerial mapping, and drone services.

“We’re pleased to combine the knowledge, technical capabilities, and experience of these two successful companies,” said William W. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Atwell. “Our shared priorities of providing proactive solutions and excellent client service will strengthen our ability to deliver quality projects that achieve our clients’ goals.”

Dempsey Surveying Company has a wide range of clients across several markets including industrial, commercial, public utilities, and more. The company maintains more than 50 years of survey records.

“We’re excited to join the team at Atwell and look forward to being able to expand the services we offer to our existing and future clients,” said Christopher Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer of Dempsey Surveying Company. “This acquisition provides new opportunities for both our clients and team members.”

Since 1985, Christopher Dempsey has been providing surveying services throughout Ohio as a second-generation surveyor. He started Dempsey Surveying Company in 2002 with the sole focus on surveying and providing exceptional service.

This is Atwell’s third acquisition this quarter. Last month, Atwell financed the acquisition of Cross Surveying, a 28-person land surveying firm based in Florida, and acquired Ben Dyer Associates, a 55-person engineering firm based in Maryland.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country totaling more than 1,400 team members. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

Timothy Augustine, Chief Corporate Officer:ATWELL, LLC 248.447.2005taugustine@atwell-group.com

