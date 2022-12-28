ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Deadly NYE crash on Route 69

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle traveling southbound on route 69 struck a utility pole. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family members. Route...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15

In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 16 hours...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Places everywhere are ready for their New Year’s celebrations and that includes Bushnell Park in Hartford. First Night in Hartford is something that has taken all 365 days to plan for. “I’m so happy to be here. Really, Hartford has it all. The music, the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Attempted $100,000 fraud leads to 4 narcotic and gun arrests

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook police arrested 4 people after being alerted by a local car dealership of a possible fraudulent transaction. Police say Senior Leadership at Shoreline Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Middlesex Turnpike contacted them to say they believed a fraudulent transaction was going to take place later in the afternoon on Friday.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes off highway in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Preparations begin for New Year’s celebrations in Hartford

Canton High School soccer team honors teammate killed in crash Christmas day. Nelson died in a car accident along with his mother on Christmas morning, shocking a team and community that embraced him from the start. Community steps up to help Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook after flood. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Little Pub in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - We are just hours away from another holiday weekend. The Little Pub has a great team ready to help you celebrate New Year’s Day on Sunday. “I got good coworkers, we work well together,” said Brent Simeon. “It’s like family here,” said Timothy...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

A fire tore through a house in Manchester

Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut. The new proposal raises Eversource's "per kilowatt hour" rate by 13 cents and U-I customers will see a 10 cent "per kilowatt hour" increase. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wendell and Jill show...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Manslaughter Arrest: Driver arrested for the death of 19-year old

NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Dispatch received a call of a single motor vehicle accident involving four people. The incidents occurred on Nov. 27 around 8:06 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Arriving officers found a single vehicle accident with four persons injured. Norwalk Hospital...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - The father of a child that died of acute fentanyl and Xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested. Travis Schubel, 37, of Salem was located during a traffic stop last night and arrested on an active arrest warrant. Dispatch received a call on Feb. 8, 2022, that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy