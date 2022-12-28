Read full article on original website
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, all riders safely rescued
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue safely rescued all riders on the The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an Icon Park representative. Icon Park – the entertainment complex where the wheel is located – released a statement saying, “The...
Gray start to 2023 in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For most of Sunday, we will see more clouds than sunshine. High temperatures stay above the normal of 71 degrees, but it will be slightly cooler than the past few days. Highs Sunday top out in the mid 70s. The humidity will remain elevated for this...
SpaceX kicking off 2023 with Falcon 9 Transporter 6 launch on Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is starting the new year off with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday. The space agency is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral with a launch time of 9:56 a.m. Monday. [TRENDING:...
Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport
In the aftermath of holiday travel, as major airlines across the U.S. deal out delays and cancelations, passengers are waiting to reunite with more than loved ones. People are scrambling to find luggage lost amid the hundreds of flights disrupted at Orlando International Airport and the thousands impacted nationwide. [TRENDING:...
News 6′s Trooper Steve goes over safety tips for New Year’s Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. – The preparations to ring in 2023 are underway across Central Florida. In downtown Orlando, workers at Wall Street Plaza are expecting the biggest turnout in years for New Year’s Eve. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims |...
Expect significant Orlando police presence for New Year’s Eve, retired chief says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses and police are getting ready to say hello to 2023 in downtown Orlando, and that means crowds, celebrations and security. The orange ball drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition in Orlando’s downtown for about 25 years, according to Peter Ghalam, the district manager for Church Street Entertainment.
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
Mega Millions players have a 1 in 300M chance of winning. But the jackpot is tempting
ORLANDO, Fla. – The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are high, but the payout is even higher. Friday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $685 million. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]
1 hospitalized after fire in garage fills home with smoke, Orange County firefighters say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday morning at a home on Lake Pickett, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire on Sailfin Drive resulted in smoke in the home, a department spokesperson said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600...
Despite slight decrease, biologists expect manatee deaths to continue into 2023
INDIAN RIVER LAGOON, Fla. – While 2022 did not prove to be as deadly for Florida’s manatees as 2021, researchers said the animals are still in trouble, especially in the Indian River Lagoon. Biologists said they expect the number to grow this winter, specifically here in Central Florida.
Brevard man accused of threatening wife, throwing blind dog with cancer in pool
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A Satellite Beach man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot his wife and throwing his family’s 17-year-old dog in a pool, according to the police department. Police said 52-year-old Christopher Fisher had gotten into a fight with a friend he had over at...
WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi opening new Central Florida location. Here’s what we know so far
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Mount Dora restaurant with a huge social media following is getting ready to open a second location, this time setting up shop in Maitland. The city of Maitland announced on social media Wednesday WAVE Asian Bistro & Sushi would be opening up in a former one-story bank building at 360 E. Horatio Ave.
Polk County man nabbed in Puerto Rico after killing brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Puerto Rico after being accused of murdering his brother in Polk County on Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office. In a release, deputies said that 35-year-old Luis Marrero was fatally shot at his home in unincorporated Lake...
Orlando man, 48, dies after crash with tree in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old man from Orlando died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash with a tree off of South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. where South Orange Blossom Trail meets Conroy Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI,...
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
Business partners from Kissimmee shoot, kill each other in Lakeland, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two business partners are dead after a dispute led to the men shooting each other, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Thursday at a business on U.S. 92 east in Lakeland, near Fish Hatchery Road. [TRENDING: Disney sues...
Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
Driver dies after hitting stopped car ahead, sparking 4-car collision in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County after a driver sped into a car stopped directly ahead of him Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows that the driver — a 64-year-old Davenport man — was stopped behind...
Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
