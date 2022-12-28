ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, all riders safely rescued

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue safely rescued all riders on the The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an Icon Park representative. Icon Park – the entertainment complex where the wheel is located – released a statement saying, “The...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gray start to 2023 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For most of Sunday, we will see more clouds than sunshine. High temperatures stay above the normal of 71 degrees, but it will be slightly cooler than the past few days. Highs Sunday top out in the mid 70s. The humidity will remain elevated for this...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

News 6′s Trooper Steve goes over safety tips for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The preparations to ring in 2023 are underway across Central Florida. In downtown Orlando, workers at Wall Street Plaza are expecting the biggest turnout in years for New Year’s Eve. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims |...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mega Millions players have a 1 in 300M chance of winning. But the jackpot is tempting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are high, but the payout is even higher. Friday’s drawing has soared to an estimated $685 million. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over knockoff Mickey ears, other goods, lawsuit claims | Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy