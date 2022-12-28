Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended
A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show
– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):. “I’m so happy with...
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
It’s been that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show. He said: “There is a possibility that she...
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results 12.30.22: MCMG vs. The American Wolves in Headliner
– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Alan Angels beat Alec Price. * C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor...
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour
As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & More Remember Jayson Strife
Independent star Jaysin Strife passed away on Wednesday at just 37 years old and the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to him. As reported earlier, Strife passed after a battle with cancer. You can see reactions from Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Nick Aldis and more below:
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.30.22
It’s the final show of the year and that means we are going to be seeing more than a few big things this week. First and foremost, John Cena is back for his only match of the year as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In addition, we have the Women’s Title on the line as Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Let’s get to it.
Note On Why Jim Ross Won’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Rampage
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be a part of the commentary team for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead, the team will be Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. The reason Ross wasn’t present was that Tony Khan gave him the week...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Ticks Down For New Year’s Smash
The final AEW Dynamite of the year was down in ratings and viewers from last week’s show. Wednesday night’s episode brought in a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 876,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 6.7% and 8.5% from the previous week’s 0.30 demo rating and 957,000 viewers.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Returns
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight from Tampa, Florida, which includes John Cena’s in-ring return. It will be his first and only match of 2022. The lineup includes:. * John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. * Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
Masked Republic Promotes Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
– Lucha Libre Agency Masked Republic issued a press release on Dragon Lee signing with WWE:. The Lucha Libre Agency’s Dragon Lee Signs With WWE. World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE’s NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic.
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts V
Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V. It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. Battle of the Belts V takes place on January 6th immediately after Rampage and airs...
