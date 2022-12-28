ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJCN5_0jww4VNk00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break.

The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26.

The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014.

According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.

Teams are usually required to travel the day before a game, but they are allowed to go the day of under special circumstances, including after the Christmas break.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was also fined $25,000 for what the NHL called “demeaning conduct directed at officials” during the game, which his team won 5-4 in overtime. Keefe could be seen yelling at officials about what he believed to be interference during the third period on the Blues’ fourth goal of the game.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 9

Christopher Joyce
3d ago

This is for the players benefit so they can enjoy time with their families during the Christmas season. It is sad no one respects Christmas but all other religions are now emphasized

Reply
4
wise beetle
2d ago

So they were supposed to travel the day of their game? I’d say fine the people who made the schedule…

Reply
3
Related
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes

Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Vegas visits Colorado after shootout win

Vegas Golden Knights (25-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-13-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime. Colorado has a 19-13-3 record overall and a 9-6-3 record on...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who...
NEWARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is away from the team after injuring both eyes while playing pickup

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has had tremendous success during his time filling in for the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, who began serving on Boston’s staff as an assistant coach in 2019 and was elevated to interim head coach this past offseason when Udoka was suspended for inappropriate workplace conduct, missed Tuesday’s game due to eye irritation. Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire filled in as acting head coach.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

DRYDEN HUNT DROPS THE GLOVES IN FIRST GAME AS A MAPLE LEAF

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded away Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt, they undoubtedly sought some grit and toughness for their bottom-six forwards. Malgin (5'9'', 182lbs) is a skilled forward but not much use in the corners or on the penalty kill. Hunt (6'0'', 195lbs) plays a heavier game and isn't afraid to engage in the game's rougher areas. He dropped the gloves for the first time as a member of the Maple Leafs, and you just know the boys were fired up.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy