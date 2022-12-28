ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Injury Report: Henry, Two Others Doubtful

By David Boclair
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00I9DO_0jww4CrB00

Jeffery Simmons, Ryan Tannehill and Amani Hooker are among the eight players already ruled out for Thursday's game with the Dallas Cowboys.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are likely to be without their best player on offense as well as their best player on defense when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Running back Derrick Henry is one of three players the Titans as listed as “doubtful” Wednesday with the release of the final injury report before kickoff. Henry was limited participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Simmons did not practice all week.

Henry and Simmons are among the three Tennessee players who were named Pro Bowlers last week.

Simmons is one of eight who have been ruled out. That group includes safety Amani Hooker, who did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury after limited participation a day earlier. Also out are inside linebacker Zach Cunningham and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Along with Henry, outside linebacker Denico Autry and cornerback Kristian Fulton are doubtful.

Win or lose, this game has no bearing on the Titans' playoff chances, and coach Mike Vrabel has said he would consider resting certain players for the Week 18 showdown with Jacksonville, which will determine the AFC South winner. It seems his preference is not to have to play Henry, Autry and Fulton.

The complete Titans-Cowboys injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (pectoral), RT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), S Amani Hooker (knee), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DT Josh Thompson (concussion). Limited participation: OLB Denico Autry (biceps), CB Kristian Fulton (groin) and RB Derrick Henry (hip). Full participation: LG Aaron Brewer (calf),

Thursday status – Out: Cole, Cunningham, Dupree, Hooker, Petit-Frere, Simmons, Tannehill and Thompson. Doubtful: Autry, Fulton and Henry.

DALLAS

Did not practice: DE Dorance Armstrong (knee/not injury related), RB Tony Pollard (thigh) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Limited participation: LB Micah Parsons (hand). Full participation: WR Noah Brown (foot), S Jayron Kearse (elbow/back), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), G Zack Martin (knee) and DE Sam Williams (concussion).

Thursday status – Out: Vander Esch. Questionable: Parsons and Pollard.

