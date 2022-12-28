ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Counties with the longest and shortest life expectancies in the CSRA

By Joey Gill, Stacker
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoEYa_0jww41ER00

(STACKER/WJBF) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise . Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest and highest life expectancy in Georgia and South Carolina . From there, WJBF narrowed down the list to include only the counties in the CSRA.

Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Shortest Life Expectancy in Georgia

Richmond County

  • Stacker Ranking: #30
  • Average life expectancy: 73.2 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #124
    • Length of life rank: #139
    • Quality of life rank: #103

Warren County

  • Stacker Ranking: #25
  • Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #152
    • Length of life rank: #154
    • Quality of life rank: #152

McDuffie County

  • Stacker Ranking: #25
  • Average life expectancy: 73.1 years (4.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #146
    • Length of life rank: #153
    • Quality of life rank: #128

Burke County

  • Stacker Ranking: #20
  • Average life expectancy: 73 years (4.3 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #143
    • Length of life rank: #146
    • Quality of life rank: #123

Emanuel County

  • Stacker Ranking: #18
  • Average life expectancy: 72.8 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #94
    • Length of life rank: #96
    • Quality of life rank: #100

Hancock County

  • Stacker Ranking: #10
  • Average life expectancy: 72.3 years (5.0 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #159
    • Length of life rank: #157
    • Quality of life rank: #159

Jefferson County

  • Stacker Ranking: #8
  • Average life expectancy: 71.9 years (5.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #137
    • Length of life rank: #131
    • Quality of life rank: #138

Longest Life Expectancy in Georgia

Lincoln County

  • Stacker Ranking: #30
  • Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
    • Length of life rank: #25
    • Quality of life rank: #61

Columbia County

  • Stacker Ranking: #10
  • Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
    • Length of life rank: #7
    • Quality of life rank: #5

Shortest Life Expectancy in South Carolina

Aiken County

  • Stacker Ranking: #31
  • Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
    • Length of life rank: #20
    • Quality of life rank: #14

McCormick County

  • Stacker Ranking: #15
  • Average life expectancy: 72.6 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
    • Length of life rank: #39
    • Quality of life rank: #19

Bamberg County

  • Stacker Ranking: #12
  • Average life expectancy: 72.3 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
    • Length of life rank: #34
    • Quality of life rank: #32

Barnwell County

  • Stacker Ranking: #10
  • Average life expectancy: 72 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
    • Length of life rank: #36
    • Quality of life rank: #38

Allendale County

  • Stacker Ranking: #6
  • Average life expectancy: 71.2 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
    • Length of life rank: #42
    • Quality of life rank: #46

Longest Life Expectancy in South Carolina

Saluda County

  • Stacker Ranking: #9
  • Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
    • Length of life rank: #11
    • Quality of life rank: #23

Edgefield County

  • Stacker Ranking: #2
  • Average life expectancy: 79 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
  • Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
    • Length of life rank: #3
    • Quality of life rank: #17
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia establishes its own health insurance portal

ATLANTA — After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies —...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some laws, […] The post Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

New laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick on Sunday, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
GEORGIA STATE
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy