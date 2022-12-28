ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Oswego County Today

New York's Gas Tax Holiday Ending Soon

CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.18, up 14 cents since Tuesday. One year ago, the price was $3.29. The New York State average is $3.40, down 1 cent since Tuesday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.50. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Oswego County Today

Dec Announces Adoption Of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule For New Passenger Cars And Light-Duty Truck Sales

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold...
Oswego County Today

DEC Issues 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Report. The report details statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 1990 – 2020, expressed in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents from all greenhouse gas emissions sources in the state.
Oswego County Today

DEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF STATE LANDS KIOSK SURVEY

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. “DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
Oswego County Today

National Grid Restores Power to 99% of Central and Northern New York Customers Impacted by Multi-Day Blizzard

National Grid crews have successfully restored power to 48,200, or 99 percent, of the nearly 48,700 customers impacted by the powerful blizzard that slammed portions of central and northern New York through today. Crews have worked around the clock since Friday in very challenging weather conditions, including up to three feet of heavy, wet snow along with gale-force winds, whiteouts and impassable roads. Among the hardest-hit regions in central and northern New York were Jefferson, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.
Oswego County Today

LOOKING AHEAD TO A PRODUCTIVE 2023

As we look forward to the start of a new year, we do so with a sense of optimism and possibility. The beginning of 2023 presents the opportunity to look toward new goals, new ideas and new opportunities. Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or start of a new project, each of us goes into the month of January with a renewed focus.
Oswego County Today

National Grid Increases Staffing, Stages Crews Across Upstate New York In Anticipation Of High Winds, Heavy Snow, Ice Buildup Through Holiday Weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – National Grid has increased its upstate New York field force to more than 2,800 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers in preparation for a major storm forecasted to begin Thursday afternoon and continue into the holiday weekend. The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, along with plummeting temperatures, ice buildup and extremely damaging winds.
Oswego County Today

New York Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) EQIP-CIC Application Deadline January 27

CNY – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service(NRCS) in New York announces the application deadline for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program – Conservation Incentive Contracts (EQIP-CIC) as Jan. 27, 2023. EQIP-CIC in NY expands resource bene?ts to producers through the following climate friendly conservation...
Oswego County Today

Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children's Hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Oswego County Today

GILLIBRAND BRINGS HOME MAJOR WINS FOR NEW YORK STATE IN THE FY2023 SPENDING PACKAGE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing major wins for New York State that she helped secure in the recently-passed $1.7 trillion FY2023 spending package. As part of this funding, Senator Gillibrand fought for 172 New York-based projects, totaling over $269 million in congressionally directed spending spanning the state of New York.
Oswego County Today

Warehouse Worker Protection Act Signed Into Law

ALBANY, NY – Unions and community organizations from the New Yorkers for a Fair Economy coalition cheered action on the Warehouse Worker Protection Act (WWPA), signed into law today by Governor Hochul. The legislation brings transparency to exploitative productivity quotas in the warehouse industry and ensures that workers at...
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Inclusion Of Her Legislation To Protect Snap Beneficiaries From Fraud In Omnibus Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the framework of her legislation, the SNAP Theft Protection Act, is included in the end-of-year omnibus funding package for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. This year, thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries have had their benefits stolen through...
Oswego County Today

Senator Gillibrand Announces Several Of Her Defense Priorities Included In Soon-To-Pass Fy2023 Bipartisan Funding Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, is announcing that several of her defense priorities were included in the soon-to-pass FY2023 bipartisan funding bill. This includes $7 million for the Department of Defense’s Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding...
Oswego County Today

Assembly Republicans: Let The Public Determine Legislative Pay Raises

ALBANY, NY- Assembly Republicans today put forward a proposal to require pay raises for members of the New York state Legislature to be determined by public referendum. Democrats rejected the Republican amendment, and then immediately voted to raise their own pay by $32,000. The new annual salary of $142,000 for a state legislator in New York is the highest in the nation, nearly 20% higher than California ($119,000/year), the second-highest state.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

