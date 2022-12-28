Read full article on original website
Related
New York’s Gas Tax Holiday Ending Soon
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.18, up 14 cents since Tuesday. One year ago, the price was $3.29. The New York State average is $3.40, down 1 cent since Tuesday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.50. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Dec Announces Adoption Of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule For New Passenger Cars And Light-Duty Truck Sales
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold...
DEC Issues 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Report. The report details statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 1990 – 2020, expressed in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents from all greenhouse gas emissions sources in the state.
DEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF STATE LANDS KIOSK SURVEY
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. “DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
NYSERDA Awards More Than $14 Million Through Commercial And Industrial Carbon Challenge
NEW YORK – The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced the awardees in the fourth round of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Carbon Challenge, with seven projects sharing more than $14 million through Round XII of the State’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Initiative.
NY National Guard Conducts 9,825 Military Funerals In 2022
LATHAM, NY- Soldiers and Airmen expect to provide military funeral honors for the families of 9,825 New York veterans by the time 2022 ends on Dec. 31. This will be fewer than the 10,431 military funeral services that New York Army and Air National Guard honor guards conducted during 2021. But it is more than the 8,807 services performed in 2020.
National Grid Restores Power to 99% of Central and Northern New York Customers Impacted by Multi-Day Blizzard
National Grid crews have successfully restored power to 48,200, or 99 percent, of the nearly 48,700 customers impacted by the powerful blizzard that slammed portions of central and northern New York through today. Crews have worked around the clock since Friday in very challenging weather conditions, including up to three feet of heavy, wet snow along with gale-force winds, whiteouts and impassable roads. Among the hardest-hit regions in central and northern New York were Jefferson, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.
STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY
“As we usher in a new year, we should all take a moment to reflect on the past and look ahead to all that awaits in 2023. I hope this new year will bring new opportunities for growth, learning and prosperity for the people of New York. We turn the...
LOOKING AHEAD TO A PRODUCTIVE 2023
As we look forward to the start of a new year, we do so with a sense of optimism and possibility. The beginning of 2023 presents the opportunity to look toward new goals, new ideas and new opportunities. Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or start of a new project, each of us goes into the month of January with a renewed focus.
National Grid Increases Staffing, Stages Crews Across Upstate New York In Anticipation Of High Winds, Heavy Snow, Ice Buildup Through Holiday Weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – National Grid has increased its upstate New York field force to more than 2,800 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers in preparation for a major storm forecasted to begin Thursday afternoon and continue into the holiday weekend. The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, along with plummeting temperatures, ice buildup and extremely damaging winds.
New York Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) EQIP-CIC Application Deadline January 27
CNY – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service(NRCS) in New York announces the application deadline for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program – Conservation Incentive Contracts (EQIP-CIC) as Jan. 27, 2023. EQIP-CIC in NY expands resource bene?ts to producers through the following climate friendly conservation...
Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning
NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the entire Central New York area from today, Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 23. A strong winter storm moving across...
GILLIBRAND BRINGS HOME MAJOR WINS FOR NEW YORK STATE IN THE FY2023 SPENDING PACKAGE
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing major wins for New York State that she helped secure in the recently-passed $1.7 trillion FY2023 spending package. As part of this funding, Senator Gillibrand fought for 172 New York-based projects, totaling over $269 million in congressionally directed spending spanning the state of New York.
Warehouse Worker Protection Act Signed Into Law
ALBANY, NY – Unions and community organizations from the New Yorkers for a Fair Economy coalition cheered action on the Warehouse Worker Protection Act (WWPA), signed into law today by Governor Hochul. The legislation brings transparency to exploitative productivity quotas in the warehouse industry and ensures that workers at...
Gillibrand Announces Inclusion Of Her Legislation To Protect Snap Beneficiaries From Fraud In Omnibus Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the framework of her legislation, the SNAP Theft Protection Act, is included in the end-of-year omnibus funding package for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. This year, thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries have had their benefits stolen through...
Senator Gillibrand Announces Several Of Her Defense Priorities Included In Soon-To-Pass Fy2023 Bipartisan Funding Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, is announcing that several of her defense priorities were included in the soon-to-pass FY2023 bipartisan funding bill. This includes $7 million for the Department of Defense’s Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding...
Assembly Republicans: Let The Public Determine Legislative Pay Raises
ALBANY, NY- Assembly Republicans today put forward a proposal to require pay raises for members of the New York state Legislature to be determined by public referendum. Democrats rejected the Republican amendment, and then immediately voted to raise their own pay by $32,000. The new annual salary of $142,000 for a state legislator in New York is the highest in the nation, nearly 20% higher than California ($119,000/year), the second-highest state.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0