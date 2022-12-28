Read full article on original website
27 First News
Tricia A. Dawson, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tricia A. Dawson, 82, of State Route 164, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Dawson was born April 27, 1940 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Littleton) Striffler and has lived in this area for the past 54 years, coming from Jefferson County.
27 First News
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
27 First News
Fern Ann Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine. Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey. She was a 1950...
27 First News
James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
27 First News
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
27 First News
Phyllis May (Workman) Floor, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Floor, age 89, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Cirlce in Austintown. Phyllis was born on May 12, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Rolla and Beatrice McMillan Workman. Phyllis had worked...
27 First News
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
27 First News
John A. Beeler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Beeler of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 65. John was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Amil and Charlotte Muir Beeler. He graduated...
27 First News
Loretta A. Parsons, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta A. Parsons, 66, passed away in her sleep, Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center. Loretta was born October 17, 1956, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James A. Parsons and Bessie J. Airgood Parsons and was raised in New Bedford and resided in Poland for 20 years.
27 First News
Ruth “Rose” Elaine Units Young, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elaine Units Young, 84, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ruth was born in Villisca, Iowa on November 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Units and Barbara Pearl Butler Units and the granddaughter of the late Grace Butler.
27 First News
Leonard R. Bennett, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bennett, 75, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born June 26, 1947, in West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Martha (Nethken) Bennett. Leonard was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1965. He worked as the...
27 First News
Richard “Dick” A. Carlson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Carlson, 81, of Poland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with family by his side. Richard, affectionately known as “Dick,” was born April 24, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of Albert and Alice Bloomstine Carlson. A...
27 First News
Robert Mark Carson III, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson. Robert enjoyed watching...
27 First News
Ada Velez, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Velez, 83, of Campbell, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Velez was born May 27, 1939, in Puerto Rico a daughter to Carmen Velez. She worked for Matthew Lamp Shades for over 45 years. She leaves to cherish...
27 First News
Jose E. Cortes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose E. Cortes, 93, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Hampton Woods of Poland. Jose was born August 22, 1929, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Ignacio and Maria Cortes Estremera and came to the United States and the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.
27 First News
Susan P. Payne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Payne, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family. Susan was born January 4, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Selma Ball Marrie. She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
27 First News
Diane Stubrich, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Stubrich, 71, was called home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Christmas, Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She had been suffering from a long illness and now is healed. Diane was born on October 2,...
27 First News
Thomas J. Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Patrick, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Thomas was born on June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Mae Patrick. He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School...
