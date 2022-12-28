Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested one month after deadly shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas. Demarko Pace, 49, was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon. The suspect was arrested after a fatal shooting at the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne Avenue on November 10.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead in a vehicle in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to a call that a vehicle collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive on Saturday. Authorities arrived around 12:25 a.m. and found an...
Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
Police shoot, kill man with gun in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue near S. Anasazi Drive around 7:44 p.m. on Friday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. They made...
Police investigate car caught on fire on I-15 near Primm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a car that caught on fire on I-15 southbound near Primm. Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 5 around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officers are investigating an active scene. Drivers are...
Pedestrian dies after crash on Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Boulder Highway in the east Las Vegas valley, according to authorities. The collision was reported around 6:33 p.m. on Boulder Highway near Russell Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Toyota 4Runner was heading...
Washington murder suspect leads North Las Vegas police on highway chase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A murder suspect out of Washington has been arrested near Mesquite after leading police on a chase that started in the Las Vegas valley. Nicholas VanDuren was arrested for murder in North Las Vegas on Friday. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD),...
Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Fremont Street Experience, 2 injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is responding to a reported shooting near the Fremont Street Experience Thursday night. According to police, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg near Fremont Street and N. 4th Street. The suspect remains outstanding,...
Victims in deadly Fremont Street hit-and-run crash identified as New Mexico residents
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The two people involved in Wednesday's fatal hit-and-run crash near the Fremont Street Experience have been identified. 51-year-old Kristie Baxter and 44-year-old William Baxter Jr. from Hobbs, New Mexico, were identified as the victims by the Clark County Coroners Office on Friday. The coroner has...
Local 5-year-old receives special law enforcement patch from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 5-year-old is adding a special patch to his collection as he continues exploring law enforcement agencies across the country. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) posted about Jaydan Lau, who was born in Las Vegas and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Las Vegas woman accused of attempted murder for stabbing husband several times
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman is accused of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband several times on Christmas, according to an arrest report. Samantha Toland, also identified in the report as Samantha Gulick, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic battery...
Police investigate stabbing near W. Charleston, Main Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a stabbing near 15 W. Charleston Boulevard and S. Main Street. Officers responded after a man walked into the business saying someone stabbed him. The victim was found bleeding from his stomach and was transported to the hospital. The investigation...
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by car in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One pedestrian is in critical condition after getting struck by a car in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a crash on East Desert Inn Road, west of South Pecos Road around 5:33 p.m. on Thursday. According to the investigation, the pedestrian was traveling across...
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
Las Vegas police recognize longtime department leaders during retirement ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is saying goodbye to some longtime department leaders. On Thursday, LVMPD shared some photos from a retirement celebration held for several employees. Collectively, they have all dedicated 94 years of service to the department. MORE ON NEWS 3...
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Free and discounted NYE rides to deter impaired drivers on Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Various discounted or free New Year’s Eve promotions are available for Las Vegas locals and visitors to use over the holiday weekend to not drive impaired on the streets and highways. Las Vegas attorney, Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the Heidari Law Firm is...
Northbound U.S. 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after tractor-trailer crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Northbound U.S. 95 is fully open just north of Las Vegas after a tractor-trailer rollover Thursday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway at about 12:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver failed to pay full attention and ran off...
Catch Yachtley Crew at KAOS at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Yachtley Crew is reeling you in for a one-of-a-kind performance tonight. They joined us in the studio Friday morning to talk all about it.
