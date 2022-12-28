ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead in a vehicle in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to a call that a vehicle collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive on Saturday. Authorities arrived around 12:25 a.m. and found an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police shoot, kill man with gun in Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue near S. Anasazi Drive around 7:44 p.m. on Friday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. They made...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate car caught on fire on I-15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a car that caught on fire on I-15 southbound near Primm. Clark County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 5 around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officers are investigating an active scene. Drivers are...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash on Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash on Boulder Highway in the east Las Vegas valley, according to authorities. The collision was reported around 6:33 p.m. on Boulder Highway near Russell Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe a 2008 Toyota 4Runner was heading...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate stabbing near W. Charleston, Main Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a stabbing near 15 W. Charleston Boulevard and S. Main Street. Officers responded after a man walked into the business saying someone stabbed him. The victim was found bleeding from his stomach and was transported to the hospital. The investigation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
LAS VEGAS, NV

