Gwinnett County, GA

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972

Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Renters' rights and water issues | What to know

ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
