Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Clear, sunny skies to welcome metro Atlanta to 2023
The weather may have been a bit dreary to wrap up 2022, but the new year will start off bright.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
Fulton County is officially moving jail detainees into the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) after government officia...
Peach Drop makes long-awaited return with thousands in attendance
ATLANTA — With less than two hours before the Peach Drop, thousands showed up to Underground Atlanta to celebrate the New Year with music and food. Most people 11Alive spoke with said this is their first time coming to the Peach Drop. "I just cannot wait until the new...
Norcross homeless shelter for women and children closed due to water damage
NORCROSS, Ga. — An emergency homeless shelter in Gwinnett County has closed its doors temporarily because of water damage from burst pipes on Christmas Day. The shelter and assessment center at HomeFirst Gwinnett in Norcross has flooded floors and a collapsed ceiling. It could be weeks until staff and...
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
Metro Atlanta boil water advisories, distributions, leaks | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Additional security, clear bag policy, curfew in effect for first Peach Drop since 2019
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Atlanta this weekend for the Peach Drop and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Atlanta Police want people to know what's allowed and prohibited before they head out for the New Year’s Eve celebration. Atlanta's iconic peach hasn't dropped since...
Renters' rights and water issues | What to know
ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
