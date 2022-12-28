ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders

Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?. The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him. I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko. I still like Petey though.
ELMONT, NY
GDT: Leafs vs. Blues

Ilya Samsonov is in net for the Leafs.
The Noon Number: Turning the Page

88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:. Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568. Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime. Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264...
Penguins recall Dustin Tokarski from the AHL

One day after Tristan Jarry was removed from the Winter Classic due to an apparent right leg injury of some kind, the Penguins have added a goalie from Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the @WBSPenguins. Kris Letang’s status has been designated as non-roster while he is...
PITTSBURGH, PA

