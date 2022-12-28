Toronto Maple Leafs and Coach Sheldon Keefe Fined by NHL

The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs for travelling on Dec. 26, while Sheldon Keefe was fined for demeaning conduct toward the officials.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and coach Sheldon Keefe were penalized by the NHL for breaking the rules in the past couple of days.

The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for violating the collective bargaining agreement, while Keefe was fined $25,000 for demeaning conduct toward the officials during the game in St. Louis Tuesday night.

Toronto flew to St. Louis on Dec. 26, the last day of the holiday break. That violated article 16.5(b) of the CBA between the NHL and NHL Players Association since there's not supposed to be any team activities on those rest days.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the team was going to fly to St. Louis just after midnight ET on the 27th but instead left just before 10:30 p.m. ET on Boxing Day.

It’s happened before – the Philadelphia Flyers travelled to Nashville on Dec. 26, 2015. Then-Flyers GM Ron Hextall said at the time his team wanted the best possible chance to win and desired to leave early. However, a rule’s a rule.

Meanwhile, Keefe had choice words for the officiating on multiple occasions Tuesday night. One of those occasions was after Blues forward Jordan Kyrou tied the game early in the third period, where Keefe argued Leafs defenseman Jordie Benn was interfered with.

Toronto won 5-4 in overtime.