ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

90 percent of Lee Co. traffic lights damaged after Ian

By Briana Brownlee
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYZGr_0jww35aI00

Driving across Lee County you will still see traffic lights that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Some missing and some still hanging on waiting to be repaired.

"Some are still loose and when I look at that— that concerns me a little bit," said Meron Khut, a Cape Coral resident. "They are heavy and there's glass in it."

Lee County's Department of Transportation (Lee DOT) Deputy Director Rob Price said there are around 446 traffic lights in Lee County and at least 400 sustained damages, which is about 90 percent of the county's signal system.

"They are sideways, they are a little bit delayed, they were missing for a little bit, luckily they recovered them quickly," said Amy Decker, a Cape Coral resident.

Decker says every time she is out driving she notices the delays at some traffic lights.

"It's an annoyance, especially with how heavy traffic is here, but you just deal," Decker said.

Justin Cooper also lives in Cape Coral. He said he hasn't seen many damaged lights lately, but he has noticed a change in traffic.

"I'm not sure if that has to do with the traffic lights or not but rush hour times seem to have a lot more traffic than there was before the storm."

Price explained that repairing the traffic lights will happen in phases. He compared the process to repair a house.

The first phase is doing a temporary repair to get the signal up and running, which he says is similar to putting a tarp on a roof. The next step is sending a consultant team to look at all of the damages.

After that, the county sends the information to FDOT which Price compared to an insurance adjuster assessing damages. During the process, the county is asking for the public to be patient.

"Our roadway system is not working to our maximum efficiency right now. The censors are either not working or aren't even there. We are working on getting those replaced," Price said.

A spokesperson with the county added that there is not a set cycle length Countywide. Under normal circumstances, cycle lengths change throughout the day based on traffic volumes and time of day. Many signals have multiple different cycle lengths throughout the day.

If you see damage to a traffic light, you can call Lee County's traffic operations at 239-533-5762, Monday - Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Last day of debris clean up in Charlotte County

The last day residents can place storm debris for collection is Saturday, Dec. 31. Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected. Charlotte County says its debris contractor has increased the number of debris collection units deployed and is in the process of adding units in the coming days.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concrete truck crashes into power poles in North Fort Myers

A concrete truck sent two power poles crashing down in North Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on North Cleveland Avenue near Hancock Bridge Parkway. Crews from LCEC have been using jackhammers to dig up the median near the crash, trying to repair the power pole that was hit and brought down this afternoon. Closer to the intersection, another power pole was also brought down because of the crash.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Barefoot Beach to remain closed until 2024

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The last beach to remain closed in Collier County will not open until at least early 2024, according to the Collier County government. Barefoot Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The Parks & Recreation Department provided the following information to NBC2 News:. Our crews are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sandman Books’ roof collapses again

After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy