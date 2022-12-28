ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

loudounnow.com

John Champe SAR Chapter Thanks Leesburg Mayor

Throughout 2022, the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter Virginia Sons of the American Revolution raised its public profile with a slate of special events and proclamation presentations. It closed the year by getting one more in Friday morning. The chapter presented Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk with a certificate of appreciation...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Contractor’s Spark Cited in Fire at Historic Hillsboro Home

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined Tuesday morning’s fire on Charles Town Pike in Hillsboro was accidental. According to the report, a contractor working in the building inadvertently started the fire when a spark from a saw ignited insulation inside the wall. Damages to...
HILLSBORO, VA
loudounnow.com

Local Artists Featured in New Leesburg Calendar

The Leesburg Commission on Public Art is distributing a 2023 wall calendar featuring images of town scenes created by local artists. The calendar is available for free. In September, COPA issued a call to artists seeking images to be considered for the project. More than one hundred were received. An...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Look to Simplify, Expand Residential Rental Tax

County supervisors will vote in February on whether to simplify the tax on short-term residential rentals like Airbnb stays by eliminating an exemption for the smallest rentals. The proposed changes would also establish new zoning regulations around the rentals based on whether the rental is an accessory use to a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

2022 in Review: A Silver Lining at Last - Metrorail Arrives in Loudoun

After four years of delays and cost overruns, the long-await Metrorail stations in Loudoun opened in November. Even the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, was more than ready—the transit authority announced the opening date with a video featuring the titular refrain from the Lizzo song “About Damn Time.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Delays Elementary Language Arts Textbook Vote

The Loudoun County School Board will wait for the Virginia Department of Education to release its approved list of English Language Arts primary textbooks and instructional materials before approving new textbooks. Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis had recommended extending the window for public comment on their first choice of vendor, Wonders,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

