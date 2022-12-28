Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
John Champe SAR Chapter Thanks Leesburg Mayor
Throughout 2022, the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter Virginia Sons of the American Revolution raised its public profile with a slate of special events and proclamation presentations. It closed the year by getting one more in Friday morning. The chapter presented Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk with a certificate of appreciation...
loudounnow.com
Contractor’s Spark Cited in Fire at Historic Hillsboro Home
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined Tuesday morning’s fire on Charles Town Pike in Hillsboro was accidental. According to the report, a contractor working in the building inadvertently started the fire when a spark from a saw ignited insulation inside the wall. Damages to...
loudounnow.com
On Second Anniversary of Closing, Poolesville Rallies at White’s Ferry
A long-running land dispute in Loudoun County led to a rally across the Potomac River as people living in and around Poolesville, MD, gathered today to mark the second anniversary of the closing of White’s Ferry. The ferry closed in December 2020 after a more-than 11-year legal battle between...
loudounnow.com
Elaine Thompson Continues to Inspire: New Jersey Woman Finds Strength in Shared Rare Illness
What do an elementary school in Northern Virginia and a woman from New Jersey have in common?. It might sound like the beginnings of a riddle, but the reality is, it’s a special connection to the school’s namesake. Elaine Thompson Elementary School was named in honor of a...
loudounnow.com
Local Artists Featured in New Leesburg Calendar
The Leesburg Commission on Public Art is distributing a 2023 wall calendar featuring images of town scenes created by local artists. The calendar is available for free. In September, COPA issued a call to artists seeking images to be considered for the project. More than one hundred were received. An...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Look to Simplify, Expand Residential Rental Tax
County supervisors will vote in February on whether to simplify the tax on short-term residential rentals like Airbnb stays by eliminating an exemption for the smallest rentals. The proposed changes would also establish new zoning regulations around the rentals based on whether the rental is an accessory use to a...
loudounnow.com
2022 in Review: A Silver Lining at Last - Metrorail Arrives in Loudoun
After four years of delays and cost overruns, the long-await Metrorail stations in Loudoun opened in November. Even the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, was more than ready—the transit authority announced the opening date with a video featuring the titular refrain from the Lizzo song “About Damn Time.”
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Delays Elementary Language Arts Textbook Vote
The Loudoun County School Board will wait for the Virginia Department of Education to release its approved list of English Language Arts primary textbooks and instructional materials before approving new textbooks. Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis had recommended extending the window for public comment on their first choice of vendor, Wonders,...
