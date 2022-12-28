ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllDolphins

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Injury Report

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IrcP_0jww2hoK00

The Miami Dolphins were missing eight players from practice Wednesday, including six because of injury

Looking to get back on track following four consecutive losses, the Miami Dolphins began their week of practice ahead of their game against the New England Patriots missing several key players.

The Dolphins listed eight players on their first injury report of the week as not participating in practice Wednesday, a group led by QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand).

Also not practicing Wednesday were WR River Cracraft (calf), T Eric Fisher (calf) and FB Alec Ingold (thum). RB Raheem Mostert and LB Melvin Ingram each got a vet rest day.

What's notable about Armstead's status on the injury report is that now we've got a hip issue tacked on to the already long list of ailments in what has been a painful year for the veteran tackle.

Tua, Chubb and Ingold all were injured in the 26-20 loss against the Green Bay Packers, while Cracraft and Fisher have been inactive each of the past two games.

DB Clayton Fejedelem (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe) and S Eric Rowe (quad/knee) are were limited in practice, while QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and CB Kader Kohou (thumb) were listed as full participants.

Phillips and Rowe played against Green Bay after being on the injury report last week, though Rowe was listed then with a hamstring injury, so this is a new issue with which he's dealing.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

New England also had its share of players missing from practice, with five sitting out because of injury along with special teams ace Matthew Slater getting a vet rest day.

Among those players not working were former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, who has missed the past three games with a concussion. The others were T Yodny Cajuste (illness), CB Jack Jones (knee), DB Marcus Jones (concussion) and CB Jalen Mills (groin).

Listed as limited participants were RB Damien Harris (thigh), TE Hunter Henry (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (chest), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR Tyquan Thornton (knee).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Packers Punishment Ruling

Despite showcasing the play as a highlight last week, the NFL decided to fine Packers WR Allen Lazard over $10,000 for "taunting" Dolphins players after his block that sprang Aaron Jones free on Christmas Day. Looking back at the play, Green Bay fans are extremely frustrated with the league. And...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision

The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game. Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday. "The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium among best NFL venues for proposals; Lambeau Field, not at all

Getting on the waiting list for season tickets isn't the only lifelong commitment you can make at an NFL stadium. With football season coming to its exciting peak, many fans plan to propose to their special someone at an upcoming home game. Thanks to new data, we now know which stadiums are best for those planning to pop the question.You know how your team ranks against others on wins, losses, ties, and passing yards, but how does it compare regarding marriage proposals?Calling American football a pastime would be to overlook the massive significance it brings to many households. In many...
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy