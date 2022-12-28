ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former North Carolina football cornerback Storm Duck commits to Penn State

Former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck has announced his next stop.

Duck will transfer to Penn State ahead of the 2023 season. The former class of 2019 3-star defensive back from Boiling Springs, South Carolina, had 46 tackles (36 solo), one tackle for loss, three interceptions, nine pass deflections and one forced fumble in 12 games with the Tar Heels this season. Duck entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

At 6 feet, 205 pounds, Duck is set to be a key addition to the defensive backfield with the departures of junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — who entered the 2023 NFL Draft — and senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown — who is set to graduate.

