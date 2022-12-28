ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 1

Related
12NewsNow

Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting

Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
Lake Charles American Press

Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street

“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9

BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better

BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash

Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy