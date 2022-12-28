Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
kjas.com
UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting
Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street
“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
Woman, 19, shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday in the Crosby area. She has been identified as Marissa Dikeman, 19. The man charged in connection to the shooting, Cayman Wilson, 17, was her coworker. He has been charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened just before...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont police arrest murder suspect accusing of stabbing man during argument
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested a man on murder charges following a stabbing death. Investigators identify the suspect as Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Judge Raquel West set bond at $750,000. The victim is Jeremy Fuselier, 41. He was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where...
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
KFDM-TV
Daughters in Beaumont ask for help to find their mother who suddenly went missing
BEAUMONT — Three daughters will spend Saturday, the last day of the year, leading a community search for their mom. Friday marks three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared. Her daughters say their mother was missing throughout the freeze that recently hit Southeast Texas, and they didn't hear anything...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Beaumont Police, DPS outline risks of driving impaired ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Year's Eve is approaching and Southeast Texans are preparing to ring in 2023 with family and friends. The Beaumont Police Department is sending a warning out about how driving under the influence can impact your life and the life of others. Across Texas, there were...
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
No injuries reported, investigation underway after fire destroys trailer in Little Cypress
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — First responders in Orange County are investigating after a fire destroyed a trailer in Little Cypress. It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Highway 87. Firefighters from Orange County ESD 3 responded to a call about a structure fire in the Little Cypress area.
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
KFDM-TV
Remembering a Beaumont man who dreamed of making his city better
BEAUMONT — It has been exactly one year since a Beaumont man, who dreamed of making his city better, was killed. Family and friends gathered Saturday on New Year's Eve in the 8700 block of Hillebrandt Road to remember Joshua Yates on the anniversary of his death. There was...
No injuries reported, investigation underway after shots were fired into Orange home Sunday night
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are working to figure out who fired several shots into an area home late Sunday night. It happened in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street. Neighbors told 12News no one was home when the shooting took place, and so far, no injuries have been reported.
Fire experts share tips on how Southeast Texans can keep homes, families safe amid increase in house fires
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — In December 2022 alone, there have been at least four house fires in Southeast Texas. In Little Cypress, a family lost their dog in a fire that devastated their home. A fire in Bridge City left a family displaced right before the holidays. A house...
kjas.com
Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash
Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1