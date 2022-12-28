ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh

An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors

BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town

Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
CLINTON, NC
WRAL News

Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location

RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
RALEIGH, NC
aarp.org

Stimulate Your Brain with Free, Online Bridge Classes

AARP volunteer Maryann Von Seggern, 64, of Cary, first learned bridge when she was in her 20s. But she hadn’t played in decades, until a friend who is an avid player invited her to a refresher course a few years ago. Von Seggern found herself hooked right away and...
WRAL News

Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police: 1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city's police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries,...
DURHAM, NC
