Related
WITN
Edgecombe County looking for information related to dead dogs found New Year’s day
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than one dog was found in suspicious condition and Edgecombe County authorities are asking if anyone has information. Three dead dogs were found on New Year’s day by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit just outside of Tarboro city limits.
Animal rescue group offers New Year's weekend puppy sleepover program
An animal rescue group in Wake County is offering people the chance to host a puppy for the New Year's weekend.
First babies of 2023: Families ring in the new year welcoming new bundles of joy
The first babies born in 2023 across North Carolina arriving after the stroke of midnight New Year's day.
cbs17
Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
Early acorn drop lights up downtown Raleigh
The early acorn drop and fireworks display was held as planned at WRAL First Night on Dec. 31, 2022.
Dollar General sales Jan. 1-7: Laundry detergent, diapers, bath tissue, soup
Dollar General has new sales this week including laundry detergent, diapers, bath tissue, soup and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
WRAL
11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh
An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
jocoreport.com
New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors
BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injures 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" people shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults...
‘Very merry Christmas’: NC woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
FREMONT, N.C. (WGHP) — Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.” Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street […]
Drive-through testing returns to Wake County as illness spread increases after holiday gatherings
It can be difficult to tell between the symptoms of flu and COVID-19, but this new testing center will offer tests for both with the same nasal swab.
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town
Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
Harnett County family left with questions after loved one dies in detention center
A Harnett County family is left with questions after a loved one set to be released died behind bars.
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
WRAL
Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
aarp.org
Stimulate Your Brain with Free, Online Bridge Classes
AARP volunteer Maryann Von Seggern, 64, of Cary, first learned bridge when she was in her 20s. But she hadn’t played in decades, until a friend who is an avid player invited her to a refresher course a few years ago. Von Seggern found herself hooked right away and...
Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Police: 1 juvenile and 4 adults wounded in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A juvenile was among five people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina, the city's police department said in a news release. The child and one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries,...
