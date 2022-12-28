Marvel vs Disney, Which Characters Would You Choose For a Mind Boggling Duet? Twitterati Seems to Have an Answer For It Already

For its fourth series, Marvel Battleworld is taking on Venom, Carnage, and more with the fittingly titled Rise of the Symbiotes. The new season brings with it new heroes and villains to collect as well as a new mechanic that allows a character to gain a Symbiote of their own that alters their abilities. While the core gameplay remains the same, the new Venomized mechanic adds a welcome element of strategy to the mix, especially when you include other add-ons from past seasons in your game. The character roster and the sculpts chosen for the lineup also impress, and when all combined it makes for one of the best seasons of Marvel Battleworld yet.

