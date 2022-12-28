Marvel vs Disney, Which Characters Would You Choose For a Mind Boggling Duet? Twitterati Seems to Have an Answer For It Already

Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’
Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Authors Doubt The Authenticity of The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries, Label It “uncommon”
Given the present scenario of the Royal Family with Windsors trying to protect the collapsing Palace and Sussexes trying hard to rip it apart, both parties have stood firmly on their grounds. The senior most working Royals have sworn in not to break the wall of silence on their trenchant controversies. But Harry and Meghan have poured it all out in their recent bombshell docuseries on Netflix. In such cases, we all could foresee the trenchant criticism making its way to the couple.
netflixjunkie.com
“We were in a bubble” – Julia Roberts Reveals How George Clooney ‘Saved’ Her Life Amidst Pandemic
Not long ago fans saw Julia Roberts and George Clooney depicted as a divorced couple in the Ticket To Paradise. However, this on-screen chemistry goes way back to when they first worked together in 2000. This special bond started as a professional relationship that developed into a friendship for over two decades.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘The Way of Water’ continues its disappointing box office streak and Hideo Kojima reveals his plan to keep making games 100 years from now
Avatar: The Way of Water has to make at least $2 billion to break even according to James Cameron. But the movie’s initial box office charge fails short of projecting numbers anywhere close to that haul. Now, the movie is enjoying a rather quiet box office weekend this Christmas eve, but how long will it manage to keep riding on this lackluster momentum?
ComicBook
Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom
Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
netflixjunkie.com
“I want to be honest”- Global Star Lil Nas X Once Picked His Side In the Famous Kanye West vs Drake Debate, and the Answer Is Shocking
Lil Nas X is one of those few musicians in the industry whose journey to fame was a rocket ride. The Montero singer instantly garnered popularity with the release of his country rap single Old Town Road. His first song was wildly viral on the internet earning him over ten million certified units in streaming and sales in 2019. The Georgia-born star also became diamond certified singer the very same year of the release.
IGN
Marvel Snap Locations
Marvel Snap’s board locations are an important part of its card-based system, so it’s good to know their names and effects before hopping into ranked matches. Here’s a list of all Marvel Snap locations, including ones that were recently added as part of the new season, The Power Cosmic.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Troll’ on Netflix, a Silly Norwegian Twist on the Giant-Monster-Stomps-Around Genre
Troll (now on Netflix) posits the burning question: What if Godzilla, but Norway? This film, from director Roar Uthaug (the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot), finds its origins in regional folklore, which asserts that giants made of earth and stone dwell in the mountains. These trolls are vulnerable to sunlight and can smell the blood of Christians, which inspires in them a nationalistic fervor that makes them angry and violent, so quick, everybody convert to paganism and maybe they’ll go away! But that isn’t what happens in this movie, not at all; if only it showed such creativity.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
netflixjunkie.com
Billie Eilish Finally Unveils Her Natural Hair Colour With a Cute Baby Picture
Billie Eilish is a singer who religiously follows the never let them know your next move philosophy when it comes to her hair. Before she dyed her hair back to black in 2022, the Ocean Eye singer may have repeated the same outfits, but she would never be seen with the same hair color. Eilish, apart from her breathtaking voice, is also admired for her experimental style, not just in music but also hair. Moreover, through her unique sense of style, Billie Eilish established herself as a great singer and an overall style icon.
Tri-City Herald
Is Resident Evil Village VR Mode Free?
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. But will it be free?. Capcom first announced the VR mode for Resident Evil Village back in June 2022. Since then, players have been slowly receiving information on what the mode will fully entail. At launch, players will be able to play...
netflixjunkie.com
Dwayne Johnson vs Henry Cavill Again? The Two Giants May Collide in Another Dreamy Encounter, Despite Broken DCEU Dreams
Will Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson face off against each other again? Cavill was undoubtedly the best fit for playing Superman all these years. But he broke many hearts by announcing his non-return to the DC world as Clark Kent. Apparently, the company is going through changes as they plan their next decade, which led to the scrapping of plans.
netflixjunkie.com
Nostalgia! Ryan Reynolds Gets Homesick After Seeing Staggering Pictures of Vancouver
When we live away from our home, often we feel like going back and being with our family. This feeling of misplacement strengthens during holidays. We feel a little sad and a lot more nostalgic about our home. This same feeling Ryan Reynolds recently expressed on his Instagram stories during the holidays.
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
netflixjunkie.com
What Happened Between Kanye West and Jeffrey Star? Here’s the Timeline of Their Controversial Relationship
Did Kanye West date Jeffrey Star? The singer was famously married and then divorced from his wife, Kim Kardashian, after having four children together. They were considered one of the most stylish A-list couples in the industry. Unfortunately, differences of opinion led them to part ways, but the Donda singer started enjoying his single life soon after.
ComicBook
Strange World's In-Universe Card Game Is Fully Playable
Disney's Strange World arrived on Disney+ and other digital platforms late last week, giving a whole new audience the opportunity to watch the animated epic. In addition to building out its expansive world and its lovable cast of characters, the film also weaved in a whole other element — an in-universe card game. The game, known as Primal Outpost, proves to be a fixation of Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White) — and apparently, the creative team put a lot of thought into its creation.
ComicBook
Marvel Battleworld Series 4: Rise of the Symbiotes Review - One of the Best in the Series
For its fourth series, Marvel Battleworld is taking on Venom, Carnage, and more with the fittingly titled Rise of the Symbiotes. The new season brings with it new heroes and villains to collect as well as a new mechanic that allows a character to gain a Symbiote of their own that alters their abilities. While the core gameplay remains the same, the new Venomized mechanic adds a welcome element of strategy to the mix, especially when you include other add-ons from past seasons in your game. The character roster and the sculpts chosen for the lineup also impress, and when all combined it makes for one of the best seasons of Marvel Battleworld yet.
game-news24.com
Tomb Raider: 95 million copies sold for franchise
The overall number is still growing, the Tomb Raidera franchise has reached i 95 million copies sold around the world and fully comprehendes its long history, a recent report reported. The publisher, who will take the new chapter of Tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics, is taking the plunge,...
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
Comments / 0