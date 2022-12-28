Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting threeNewsing the StatesBronx, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Christmas Tree Pick-up Information
The Darien Department of Public Works will conduct its annual Christmas tree pick-up program. For the schedule of pick up locations and dates, click here. Christmas Trees must be at the curb by the first morning of the scheduled pick-up. Christmas Tree pick-up is conducted on public...
greenwichfreepress.com
Next for the Wrecking Ball: 1903 Cos Cob Two-Family
An application has been filed with the Building Department at Greenwich Town Hall for a permit to demolish the house at 25 Orchard Street in Cos Cob. The application from L&M Orchard Street LLC, registered to Milo and Louis Ceci, for a Final Site Plan and Special Permit to replace the existing two-family house with a new two-family house on a 7,063 sq. ft. parcel in the R-6 Zone was approved unanimously on Dec 20 by the Planning & Zoning commission.
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
iheart.com
Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!
Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
hamlethub.com
Westport Garbage Truck Fire Caused by Lithium Batteries
The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in a garbage truck on Fairview Drive on December 29, 2022. The fire department responded with two engines and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found the garbage truck operator had dumped the garbage from the truck and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was found to be the lithium batteries for a battery-operated vacuum cleaner. The garbage truck operator heard an explosion and saw smoke from the truck's rear. The operator was able to dump the garbage to extinguish the small fire.
hamlethub.com
Westport Wine Event Provides Tasting for a Cause, Tickets Now On Sale!
Purchase tickets (beginning Dec. 15) HERE. This spring, Westport and other area residents can sip, shop and socialize at an exclusive, local event to help support Connecticut children fighting cancer. Sunset Wine Party is hosting this inaugural Westport event - a festive, upscale wine-tasting evening at the Inn at Longshore on March 19th, 2023, with all net proceeds benefiting Berni & Murcer, a local non-profit which supports area children on a cancer journey.
Two Kids, Adults Fall Through Ice At Skating Pond In Allendale
Two child skaters who fell through the ice and two adults who went in to rescue them at the Celery Farm in Allendale checked out OK afterward, authorities said.Fortunately, the skating pond isn't too deep in that area, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.The 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old bo…
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
trumbulltimes.com
Fire destroys Bridgeport family's home on son's 14th birthday
BRIDGEPORT — Jose Padilla had just gotten up from bed to go to the bathroom and check on his kids late Wednesday night when he saw something strange outside his Central Avenue home. “When I looked out the window there was black smoke,” Padilla said. He felt heat...
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter
North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Business District In Westchester
A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County. Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locus…
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
ctbites.com
Pizza Lyfe Opens in Westport with New York-Style Pies, Calzones + (via Westport Journal)
This just in from Westport Journal’s Thane Grauel. The aroma of garlic once again hovers over Post Road East at the Sherwood Island Connector. Pizza Lyfe, 833 Post Road East — proofing for months with ‘coming soon’ and ‘now hiring’ signs — has finally opened its doors. It’s the successor to Ignazio’s The Pizza, and before that, Bertucci’s, and, way the heck back when, the Clam Box.
darientimes.com
Sale of blighted Ansonia eyesores can move forward after foreclosure, attorney says
ANSONIA — A foreclosure approved Tuesday will allow a New York company to sell two rundown industrial properties in the heart of the city’s downtown to a developer, according to its lawyer. But first, they’ll have to resolve hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes, sewer and...
Comments / 0