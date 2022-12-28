ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams recalled from the G League's Blue

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday that rookie forward Jaylin Williams had been recalled from the G League’s OKC Blue.

This comes a day after Williams dropped his first career triple-double in a Blue win: 21 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

In seven games with the Thunder, Williams is averaging three points and 2.3 rebounds.

Williams was drafted in the second round (34th) of the 2022 NBA draft out of Arkansas.

With injuries to Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Ousmane Dieng, plenty of frontcourt minutes are up for grabs. Williams could be one of the beneficiaries.

