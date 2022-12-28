Read full article on original website
Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Has Died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, widely regarded as the greatest players of all time, has died. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” and three-time World Cup champion had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
Pelé, Brazilian Soccer Star and the Only Player to Win the World Cup Three Times, Dies at Age 82
Pelé has died at age 82, his daughter announced. He was a Brazilian soccer icon and the only player to win the World Cup three times. FIFA named him the "greatest of all time" in 2012 and the International Olympic Committee named him the "athlete of the century" in 1999.
Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr Officially Announces Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially no longer a free agent. The 37-year-old Portuguese football icon has been unveiled as the latest Al-Nassr player, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Friday. Reports just hours before the official announcement said Al-Nassr wouldn't confirm the move until after Saturday's Saudi Pro League game against...
Dan Evans beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas to put GB into United Cup quarter-finals
Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney. Evans’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D matchup following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie – who beat Rafael Nadal – and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed team event.
What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?
It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.
Tracking January 2023 Transfer Window Signings, Dates and More
Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash.
