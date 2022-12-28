ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paullina, IA

kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Clay County Snowdrift Accident

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000

Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per quarter. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!! This listing is subject to graebel relocation services worldwide, taking over title prior to closing. Subject to buyer filling out relocation paperwork..
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run

Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
CHEROKEE, IA
KELOLAND TV

I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
pureoldiesspencer.com

No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock

MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
MATLOCK, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 31

More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

One driver hurt in collision near Archer

ARCHER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on the 5300 mile of 390th Street about three miles southeast of Archer. Forty-one-year-old Cassandra Sue Steffens was driving east when her 1997 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup began drifting into the westbound lane, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ARCHER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Luther

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Luther, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black Labrador mix. He was found on the 1700 block of Irene Street. The shelter says he’s a super sweet guy that’s very quiet and gentle. Luther is available for adoption now. More than 975 pets have been […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn

SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Passenger hurt in rollover near Hospers

HOSPERS—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers. Eighteen-year-old Gilberto Lopez Barrios Jr. of Hawarden was driving west when he lost control of his 2004 Honda CR-V, which entered the north ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HOSPERS, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, December 29

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner

SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
SIOUX CITY, IA

