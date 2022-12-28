Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $275,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per quarter. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!! This listing is subject to graebel relocation services worldwide, taking over title prior to closing. Subject to buyer filling out relocation paperwork..
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 31
More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
nwestiowa.com
One driver hurt in collision near Archer
ARCHER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on the 5300 mile of 390th Street about three miles southeast of Archer. Forty-one-year-old Cassandra Sue Steffens was driving east when her 1997 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup began drifting into the westbound lane, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
BROKEN WATER MAIN NEAR W.19TH & HAMILTON BLVD
A BROKEN WATER MAIN ON WEST 19TH NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD HAS RESULTED IN A DETOUR TODAY. DRIVERS IN THE AREA SHOULD WATCH FOR THE PATROL CARS AND DETOUR WHERE NECESSARY.
Stray of the Day: Meet Luther
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Luther, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black Labrador mix. He was found on the 1700 block of Irene Street. The shelter says he’s a super sweet guy that’s very quiet and gentle. Luther is available for adoption now. More than 975 pets have been […]
nwestiowa.com
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Passenger hurt in rollover near Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers. Eighteen-year-old Gilberto Lopez Barrios Jr. of Hawarden was driving west when he lost control of his 2004 Honda CR-V, which entered the north ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
MidAmerican Says Everyone Switching To EVs Won’t Be A Problem For Their Grid Capacity
Sheldon, Iowa — As more and more people buy electric vehicles, the question keeps coming up — how are we going to charge all those “EVs”? People are saying they don’t think the electric grid will be able to handle it. MidAmerican Energy is the...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 29
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
Sioux City Journal
Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner
SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
Comments / 0