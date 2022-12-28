Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza. The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
wwnytv.com
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
wwnytv.com
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
wwnytv.com
The razors are out as the Donegal Beard Contest kicks off
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ladies and gentlemen ready your razors! The North Country’s Donegal Beard Contest has officially commenced. “This is the big kickoff. So new year, new beard, or no beard actually,” said Connie Johnson, owner of Sportsman’s Barber Shop. Folks young and old lined...
wwnytv.com
Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital with her family by her side. A celebration of life service will be announced when they can all be together. She is survived by her husband Pastor David...
wwnytv.com
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lewis County snowmobile accident
WEST TURIN- A man from Central New York, who was involved in a Thursday evening snowmobile accident in Lewis County, is confirmed to be dead. Brett T. McGowan, 42, of Cicero, NY was driving his 2021 Polaris sled in a northwesterly direction on Trail C4A in the town of West Turin. Sheriff’s Investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
wwnytv.com
Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83 years young, died on Christmas Eve in her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. She was supported and surrounded by her husband, two daughters and hospice of Jefferson County. She was predeceased by her brother David Moss and parents, Ruth and Paul Moss who adopted her as a baby born in Manhattan, New York.
wwnytv.com
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
wwnytv.com
Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay
EAGLE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Carol and Don Faso of Rochester; Frederick Hawksley...
wwnytv.com
Michael P, Sayers, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael P, Sayers, 67 of E. Main Street died Thursday December 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born June 21, 1955 in Watertown, he was the son of Joseph Paul and Phyllis J. Valentine Sayers. He was educated in local schools.
Comments / 0