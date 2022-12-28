Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release.
The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, police said.
The man was described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a rubber mask, sunglasses, a green jacket, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
No other details about the incident were released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 35