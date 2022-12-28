ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release.

The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a rubber mask, sunglasses, a green jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

No other details about the incident were released.

kaarenwills
3d ago

Shouldn't be too hard to miss, guy looks like the ad person, "Mr Clean" so honest folk who knows him or someone who looks like him, should call PD and give identity. If using a weapon to commit his robberies, eventually he'll pull the trigger and kill an innocent victim. If you know who he is, call and report him, save a life.

Super duper legitimate lawyer
3d ago

Here we go again with fear porn from the government ran propaganda news. They are going to introduce legislation to further strip rights to law abiding citizens. Don't fall victim to this propaganda.

The Melancholic Tigah
3d ago

Be Not Discouraged. They'll be even more and more and more of these robberies and then some happening on the strip and streets during and after new year's. Now that's a guaranteed B.O.L.O.

