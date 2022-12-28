Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley transferring, joining other former Tigers in Boulder
Cornerback Tayvion Beasley is the latest to announce his plans to re-join Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and a slew of former Tigers in Boulder. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Beasley was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco last year, turning down a long list of Power 5 opportunities to play at Jackson State during the 2022 season.
Coach’s Clipboard: Provine Point Guard Javian Watkins
In this week’s Coach’s Clipboard, Jeremy Harrell and David Edelstein discuss Provine point guard Javian Watkins’ play in the Bassa Holiday Invitational.
mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON
Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
vicksburgnews.com
Gators won the LA Realty Holiday Tournament
The Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team won the LA Realty High School Tournament on Friday in a 66-36 win over Loretto. Freshman Mikey Johnson led the Gators with 17 points followed by Tyler Henderson who dropped 15. Davian Williams also put up double digits by adding 10 while DeCorey Knight Jr. and Kealon Bass scored nine. Kamryn Bailey scored four and Jalen Banks finished with two.
WLBT
3-hole mini-golf course coming to Northeast Jackson park
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular park in Northeast Jackson will soon have another attraction for visitors - a three-hole mini golf course. Park Golf, working along with First Tee of Central Mississippi, is building a mini course on a little less than an acre of land next to the playground at Parham Bridges Park.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a Jackson man. Robert Earl Smith, 60, of Jackson, is described as 6′0″ tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, September 8 around 5 p.m. MBI...
Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
WLBT
City of Jackson provides water distribution sites for Friday, December 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get bottled water at these sites on Friday, December 30:. Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock (2:00 p.m.) Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Road (5:00 p.m.) Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smilow Prep (5:00 p.m.) If you are elderly...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec....
WLBT
Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away
CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
Jackson Free Press
Changes Coming to Seafood R'evolution
The following is a verbatim press release from Renaissance at Colony Park:. Ridgeland, MS, (March 18, 2019) - Renaissance at Colony Park is pleased to announce that the Seafood R'evolution restaurant space will transition to the restaurant group of Derek and Jennifer Emerson on March 31st. The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing to the space. Many of the Emerson's current employees will make a move to the new restaurant, and they will interview Seafood R'evolution employees who have an interest in working with them.
Comments / 4