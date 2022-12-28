Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys only team to have achieved this statistical feat so far
There’s been a bunch of talk recently about the quality of the Cowboys’ skill players. Does Dallas have the necessary talent to make waves in the NFL playoffs? One recent mesh point was when Greg Cossell joined the Ross Tucker podcast to discuss, among other things, the Cowboys’ lack of skill position talent.
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl.
Denver Broncos aiming for big-name hire in 2023 coaching search
A year ago, the Denver Broncos thought they found their ideal leader, heading into the season with a new, bright
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made | Opinion
How did Nick Saban and the Alabama football team avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
Report: Broncos to be ‘ultra aggressive’ in coaching search
The Denver Broncos’ ownership group will be “ultra aggressive” and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it
Comments / 0