WNYT
Hannaford bag program to help Saratoga senior population
Hannaford has picked a local senior food service to benefit from its fight hunger bag program during the month of January. Donations made through this program will directly benefit the Saratoga County senior nutrition program, to recipients primarily homebound and in need of nutritional support. For every $2.50 reusable fight...
WNYT
Albany among many airports trying to recover from Southwest Airlines chaos
The departure and arrival board at Albany International Airport seemed to be more normal on Friday than it was earlier this week. More than 11,000 flights across the country were canceled over the past week. Roughly 87% of those cancelations – according to flight tracking information – were Southwest Airlines flights.
WNYT
Ballston Spa business focuses on environmentally friendly junk removal
A Ballston Spa based business is making it its mission to offer environmentally friendly disposal and junk removal services. Owners Keith and Stephanie Lamphere – along with Jackson the Junk Dog – recently started Clean Green Hauling & Removal. It offers services ranging from house cleanouts to single...
WNYT
Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs welcomes new medical spa
Downtown Saratoga Springs is home to a new medical spa. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new location in the Blackmer Building on Clinton Street. Bellatas – Latin for “your state of being, beautiful” – was started in Clifton Park four years ago by Laura Newey,...
WNYT
Mechanicville non-profit delivers 1,000th bed to kids in need
A non-profit in Mechanicville is doing what they can to help kids in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace just delivered their 1,000th bed this week. A team of volunteers builds the new beds by hand. They’ve built and delivered beds to children across the Capital Region since 2018. Children...
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
WNYT
Cohoes secures nearly $400,000 in infrastructure grants
Some big money is coming to Cohoes to improve the city’s water and transportation infrastructure. City officials say nearly $400,000 in state grants will go to revitalize the Saratoga Street corridor from Cohoes Boulevard to Spring Street. Money will also be used for research on two environmental projects that...
WNYT
Ballston Spa museum to close until March for renovations
The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa will be closed through March. This is for renovations and to install a new immersive exhibition on the history of Saratoga County, slated to open in spring 2023. The new history center will be positioned to host special events and speakers. The Irena Wooton...
WNYT
Many Rensselaer County leaders sworn-in for new term
Two Troy City Court judges and Troy City Councilman Steven Figueroa took the oath of office at the Rensselaer County Courthouse. District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly was also sworn-in for another term. “I want Rensselaer County to know that we have such an amazing team of people, such an amazing...
WNYT
Glens Falls to begin enforcing parking restrictions for first time since COVID
Glens Falls will once again start enforcing parking restrictions in the new year. A two-hour parking limit will be enforced in the downtown district from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The spots are free to park from 6 p.m. until 2...
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
WNYT
Chicago-area family finally arrives in Albany for late Christmas celebration
For the Vest Family of Naperville, Illinois, Thursday was the day they got to celebrate Christmas. The grandparents live in the Schenectady area. The original plan was for everyone to get together on Sunday – Christmas Day. Mom, dad, and three kids made it to Midway Airport in Chicago that day, and were ready and excited to climb onboard a Southwest flight. That didn’t work out.
WNYT
Woman in Galway admits to attempted assault
A woman has pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court after an attempted assault in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino, 31, was sentenced to six and a half years in state prison. Morsellino entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road to steal from them. Morsellino was known to...
WNYT
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire ruled accidental
A fire at the Hoosick Falls Club on Dec. 23 has been ruled accidental, say investigators. After investigating, police believe a portable propane heater accidentally ignited combustible material inside the club. The propane fuel – combined with high winds – propelled the fire to travel at a faster rate....
WNYT
Christmas lights blamed in Columbia County house fire
Christmas lights are believed to have started a fire at a home on Day Road in Stockport, Columbia County. The fire happened at a home on Day Road, say firefighters. Five fire companies responded. No one was hurt. Investigators believe the home is repairable.
WNYT
Troy man pleads guilty to cocaine dealing conspiracy
A man has pleaded guilty to a cocaine dealing conspiracy within the Capital Region. Jan Lopez-Colon, 28, of Troy admitted that he and three others distributed more than five kilos of cocaine in Albany and Rensselaer counties from Puerto Rico. After travelling overseas, the drugs were brought to a stash...
WNYT
Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing
A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
WNYT
Man accused of Lake George break-in, assault
A man is arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a resident inside. Matthew Charlson, 43, from Lake George entered a home on Caldwell Avenue in Lake George, said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Charlson is facing burglary charges. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to the sheriff’s...
WNYT
State police seek pair in Valatie, East Greenbush larceny case
State police need your help with a larceny investigation from September. A purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, say police. The credit cards were then used to buy gift cards at the East Greenbush Target. Police have now released two photos of people they’re trying to...
