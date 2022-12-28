For the Vest Family of Naperville, Illinois, Thursday was the day they got to celebrate Christmas. The grandparents live in the Schenectady area. The original plan was for everyone to get together on Sunday – Christmas Day. Mom, dad, and three kids made it to Midway Airport in Chicago that day, and were ready and excited to climb onboard a Southwest flight. That didn’t work out.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO