Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career

The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.

Neymar was sent off for the fifth time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Wednesday.

His first was for catching Adrien Thomasson in the face with a flailing arm on 61 minutes.

Less than two minutes later, Neymar dived in an awful attempt to win PSG a penalty kick.

Experienced referee Clement Turpin did not fall for it and swiftly dismissed Neymar from the game.

Neymar had earlier set up Marquinhos to put PSG 1-0 ahead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

A Marquinhos own goal tied the game early in the second half, 10 minutes before Neymar's dismissal saw PSG reduced to 10 men.

But PSG found a way to win .

Kylian Mbappe won and converted a penalty kick deep into added time to earn PSG three points that saw them move eight clear of Lens at the top of the table.